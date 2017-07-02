RHP German Marquez will make his fourth start of the season against Arizona on Sunday -- even though the season reached its midpoint only this weekend. The teams have two more series remaining, both in September, so he conceivably could start against Arizona six times. In his first three starts, he was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA, allowing six earned runs in 18 innings. Colorado was 1-2 in those three starts. Marquez is 3-2 in seven road starts this season.

2B DJ LeMahieu (strained right groin) remained out of the lineup Saturday. He was hurt Tuesday, and the Rockies hoped then he'd be ready by this weekend. "(He's) closer than you think," manager Bud Black said. He's hitting .314 against Arizona this season, and already has 30 multi-hit games overall.

SS Trevor Story hit his first homer in 11 games Saturday, a two-run shot in the seventh inning that ended Zack Greinke's shutout bid for Arizona. Story's homer was his 11th but only his third since May 29. Before homering, he was 4-for-23 with 11 strikeouts and no extra-base hits on the Rockies' current road trip. But he's had success against Greinke, going 8-of-21 against him with four homers and nine RBIs. Greinke said he thinks only one of the four homers came on a bad pitch by him, a fastball earlier this season in Denver. "He can hit it for sure," Greinke said.

OF Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on Monday, and it's likely he'll be able to do so without requiring a minor league rehabilitation assignment. The injury is not to his throwing shoulder, and he didn't go on the DL until June 26 (retroactive to June 23). After going 0-for-24 over seven games, he had six hits in six games just before getting hurt, including at least one hit in all but one game.