RHP Scott Oberg relieved RHP Jon Gray with one out in the sixth and faced PH Adam Duvall with the bases loaded. Oberg got Duvall to ground to third, but perennial Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado bobbled the ball for his third error, allowing a run to score and trim Colorado's lead to 4-3. Oberg then got Billy Hamilton to bounce out. Oberg has inherited 25 runners this season and has allowed just three to score. He has been used in high-traffic situations lately, inheriting 13 runners in his past five outings and stranding 12.

INF Pat Valaika went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs on Wednesday. The three hits were a career high. Valaika made his first start at Coors Field since May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a game in which he went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a career-high four RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu did not play for the second straight day due to soreness in his right groin. Manager Bud Black said LeMahieu was "playable" before the game Wednesday, but acknowledged his range is diminished. LeMahieu left the game June 27 at San Francisco with what was termed a right groin cramp and didn't play there the next day or in the first two games of a series at Arizona on Friday and Saturday. He did play Sunday and Monday but was removed from Monday's game on a double switch in the ninth.

RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) felt "a good soreness" Wednesday, the day after he threw 25 pitches to hitters in his first live batting practice session. Bettis said the soreness was in his lat area, the result of extending to finish pitches as he faced hitters for the first time since spring training. "It feels really nice to have that kind of soreness again," Bettis said.

RHP Jon Gray allowed three runs (two earned) and a season-high eight hits in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts, but he got the win over the Reds on Wednesday. More notably, he hit a monster home run. Gray was 7-for-66 (.106) lifetime with 41 strikeouts when he hit his first career home run, a two-run shot with two outs in the second. The ball traveled an estimated 467 feet and was the longest homer by a Rockies player this season.

RHP Chad Qualls, designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday, was released Wednesday. Qualls went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with a .258 opponents' batting average.

OF/1B Gerardo Parra (right quadriceps strain) played the entire game at first base for Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 in the second game of what is expected to be a three-game rehab assignment. Parra anticipates rejoining the Rockies on Friday when they open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox. Parra was injured June 6.