A's score in ninth against scuffling Mariners for 4-3 win
SEATTLE -- Chris Smith was even better than advertised Saturday night.
RHP German Marquez allowed nine hits and three runs in seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts. It was his longest outing since he threw a career-high eight innings May 10 against the Cubs. He did not walk a batter for the first time this season and third time of his career. He entered the game 2-for-25 but went 2-for-3 with a double _ his first career extra-base hit _ and scored twice. Marquez had scored one run before this game.
RHP Antonio Senzatela could return to the Rockies rotation after the All-Star break. The 22-year-old rookie logged 88 1/3 innings in 15 starts, the last on June 22. He subsequently made two two-inning relief appearances and worked one inning Friday and allowed a run Friday. Manager Bud Black sid Senzatela pitching in relief "has given him a nice break." He was 7-1 with a 3.19 in his first 10 career starts but is now 9-3 with a 4.63 ERA in 18 games (15 starts). While he pitched 154 innings at High Class A Modesto in 2015, Senzatela pitched 34 2/3 innings last year at Double-A Hartford due to shoulder inflammation. So the Rockies want to carefully monitor his workload in his first season in the majors.
OF Mike Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies selected his contract from that club June 27, Tauchman made his major league debut that night. He played seven games (two starts) with the Rockies and went 2-for-9 with one RBI and was 0-for-3 as a pinch hitter. In 70 games this season with Albuquerque, Tauchman is hitting .313 with 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 50 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a season-high five RBI. He has had two four-RBI games, the last on June 18 against San Francisco. Arenado hit his 16th homer and his first since his three-run walk-off homer completed the cycle June 18. Arenado's streak of 15 games without a home run was his longest since a 19-game homerless streak from June 29-July 25, 2015.
RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Hartford and throw two innings or 30 pitches. A minor league rehab can last 30 days for a pitcher. Bettis, who is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, threw 40 pitches in two innings Friday in a simulated game, facing Pat Valaika, Trevor Story and left-handed hitter Alexi Amarista and was 87-92 mph with his fastball. "It was nice to get back out there and actually try to really simulate what it feels like to go through a game, pitch to counts," said Bettis who threw 25 pitches Tuesday in batting practice. " I felt strong through it all, so it was a good step."
OF/1B Gerardo Parra (right quad strain) was reinstated, started in left field after playing his third rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque and went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Parra was injured June 6 and missed 28 games while on the 10-day disabled list. The Rockies went 13-15 in his absence. In 50 games this season, Parra is hitting .327 with seven doubles, six homers and 29 RBI.
