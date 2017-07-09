RHP Antonio Senzatela was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He is scheduled to start for the Isotopes on Thursday in Las Vegas and return to the Rockies' rotation on July 18 and start against San Diego in the fifth game after the All-Star break. Senzatela, who is 9-3 with a 4.63 ERA in 93 1/3 innings and leads major league rookies in wins, went 7-1 with a 3.19 ERA in his first 11 career starts but was 2-3 with an 8.54 ERA in five starts from May 31-June 22 before being moved to the bullpen where he pitched five innings in three appearances. In his two most recent starts, Senzatela's velocity was down slightly, and Rockies manager Bud Black said, his command "was suffering a bit." While he pitched 154 innings at High Class A Modesto in 2015, Senzatela, 22, pitched 34 2/3 innings last year at Double-A Hartford due to shoulder inflammation. So the Rockies want to carefully monitor his workload in his first season in the majors and wanted to give him a physical and mental break by moving him to the bullpen before he returns to the rotation in the second half.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to seven games and is batting .394 at Coors Field this season. He was ejected in the ninth by home plate umpire Sam Holbrook for arguing a called third strike. It was Blackmon's first ejection since May 17, 2015 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LHP Zac Rosscup, 29, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque given the Rockies a fourth left-hander in the bullpen. The choice for the Rockies was Rosscup or right-handed relievers Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez, but they promoted Rosscup because he was throwing better than the other two. He has made three scoreless innings totaling 3 2/3 innings for Albuquerque, allowing two hits and no walks with four strikeouts. The Rockies acquired Rosscup on June 26 from the Chicago Cubs in a trade that sent right-handed reliever Matt Carasiti to the Cubs. They designated Rosscup for assignment June 22. He pitched two-thirds of an inning in scoreless relief in his one appearance for the Cubs this seaon May 22. In his career with the Cubs, Rosscup went 3-1 with a 5.32 ERA in 62 games in parts of four seasons. He spent the entire 2016 season on the 60-day disabled list with left shoulder inflamation. Prior to the trade, Rosscup was 2-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 17 games with Triple-A Iowa.

RF Carlos Gonzalez did not start for the second straight day and pinch hit in the ninth inning, striking out to end the game. He went 2-for-14 in four games earlier in the week after being reinstated Monday from the 10-day disabled list and missing nine games with a right shoulder strain. Gonzalez, who expected to be in the lineup Saturday, said: "I'm benched. I want to play of course, but what can I say?" It has been a trying season for Gonzalez, who is hitting .217 in 72 games with six home runs, 22 RBIs and a .634 OPS. Manager Bud Black said Gonzalez's at-bats since coming off the disabled list "have not been CarGo like." Black also said he wanted to get outfielder Gerardo Parra involved -- he had three hits Friday after being reinstated from a right quad strain that caused him to miss 28 games -- and "ride out" outfielder Raimel Tapia, who has played well.

1B Mark Reynolds tripled in the eighth inning when his drive went beyond right fielder Alen Hanson, hit the wall and came far enough back toward the infield to allow Reynolds to easily reach thrid base with his first triple since July 8, 2015 at the Chicago Cubs. He now has three career triples. The other was against the White Sox in Chicago on July 1, 2015,