Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 10 games Saturday, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple as the Rockies fell to the Mets 8-3. Blackmon flew out in the first, popped out in the third and grounded out in the sixth before tripling in the seventh, He is batting .390 during the streak to lift his overall batting average from .311 to .320. It is the third hitting streak of at least 10 games this season for Blackmon, who tied a career-high with a 14-game hitting streak from April 14-29 and had a 10-game streak from June 2-12. Overall this season, Blackmon has 20 home runs, 62 RBIs and a major league-leading 11 triples.

3B Nolan Arenado returned to the lineup Saturday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Rockies' 8-3 loss to the Mets. Arenado left in the fifth inning Friday, when he slipped and fell on his hip while rounding first base in the first inning. Manager Bud Black termed the early exit precautionary and said Saturday that Arenado felt fine. Arenado is batting .304 with 17 home runs and a team-high 70 RBIs in 91 games this season.

LF David Dahl (stress reaction in rib cage) played in his fourth rehab game Saturday night, when he went 2-for-6 with an RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque. It was the second game Dahl has played for Albuquerque after he opened his rehab assignment with two games at Class-A Lancaster. Dahl, who has been out all season with an injury suffered in February, is 3-for-10 with two RBIs for Albuquerque and is batting .261 with one home run and five RBIs in the four rehab games overall. He will likely need several more games before the Rockies consider activating him. Dahl batted .315 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 63 games as a rookie last season.

RHP Jeff Hoffman will look to author a successful homecoming Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Rockies in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hoffman grew up in Latham, N.Y., located less than three hours north of Citi Field. This will be his first start in the state of New York. Hoffman didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start July 8, when he allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over seven innings as the Rockies fell to the Chicago White Sox, 5-4. He has pitched into the seventh inning in three straight starts and six times in nine starts overall this season. Hoffman has never faced the Mets.

1B/LF Ian Desmond (strained right calf) worked out during batting practice Saturday and could return to the Rockies' active roster Sunday. Manager Bud Black initially hoped Desmond could return Saturday but said the rainy conditions at Citi Field on Friday afternoon made it impossible to put Desmond through a full workout. Desmond has been on the disabled list since July 3. He is batting .283 with five home runs, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 57 games this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (calf strain) recorded just one out in his start Saturday night, when he exited because of injury and was eventually saddled with the loss as the Rockies fell to the Mets 8-3. Chatwood, who said he hurt the calf during his warmup in the bullpen, was charged with four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out none. He opened the game by issuing consecutive walks -- on just nine pitches -- to CF Michael Conforto and 2B Asdrubal Cabrera before retiring LF Yoenis Cespedes on a flyout. But RF Jay Bruce followed with a three-run homer, after which Chatwood walked 3B T.J. Rivera on four pitches. Rockies manager Bud Black and a trainer visited Chatwood at the mound and Chatwood exited after tossing a handful of warmup pitches. Chatwood said the injury made it hard to finish his pitches and left him throwing with mostly his arm. While Chatwood said he would like to make his next start, Black was more cautious and noted calf injuries can linger. Chatwood is 6-11 with a 4.74 ERA in 19 starts this season.