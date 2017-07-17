Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez will look to win his second straight start Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Rockies in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Marquez earned the victory on July 7, when he allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 12-4. It marked the first time Marquez didn't walk a batter in 17 big league starts as well as his longest outing since he went a career-high eight innings on May 10, a stretch of nine starts. Marquez is 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against the Padres.

CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday afternoon, when he went 2-for-6 with a two-run homer as the Rockies cruised past the Mets 13-4. Blackmon struck out in the first, doubled and scored in the second, popped out in the third and grounded out in the fifth before he legged out a two-run inside-the-park homer in the seventh. It was the second inside-the-park homer of the season for Blackmon, though replays indicated the ball cleared the orange line in left-center field. Blackmon ended his day by striking out in the eighth. This is the third hitting streak of at least 10 games this season for Blackmon, who tied a career-high with a 14-game hitting streak from April 14-29 and had a 10-game streak from June 2-12. Overall this year, Blackmon is batting .320 with 21 homers, 64 RBIs and a major league-leading 11 triples in 92 games.

LF/1B Ian Desmond was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, when he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Rockies lost to the Mets 13-4. Desmond was sidelined 13 days with a right calf injury suffered July 2, though he missed just nine games thanks to the All-Star Break. He laced a two-run single in the first inning, struck out in the second, doubled in the fourth and walked in the sixth, when he was lifted for a pinch-runner with the Rockies ahead 9-3. Manager Bud Black said the exit was precautionary and based mostly on the Rockies' large lead. Desmond, who is expected to get most of his playing time in left field, is batting .288 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 58 games this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, less than 24 hours after he recorded just one out in a start against the Mets. Chatwood attempted to pitch through the injury, which he suffered while warming up in the bullpen but gave up four runs on one hit -- a three-run homer by Mets RF Jay Bruce -- and three walks while throwing just five of his 19 pitches for strikes. Manager Bud Black said Sunday morning it was an easy decision to place Chatwood on the disabled list since he wouldn't be ready to take his next turn in the rotation. There is no timetable for his return. Rookie LHP Kyle Freeland will take Chatwood's spot in the rotation. Chatwood is 6-11 with a 4.74 ERA in 19 starts this season.