Preview: Rockies at Rangers

The Colorado Rockies will try to plug in their video-game offense on the road when they visit the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in the third contest of a unique home-and-home four-game series. Colorado swept Texas in the first two contests at Coors Field by a combined 20-3 score after it belted out 21 hits - the most in the majors this season - in a 12-1 victory Tuesday. Rockies star Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 and is hitting .608 at Coors Field as part of his major league-leading .421 average.

Colorado’s Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 26 games when he doubled off the left-field foul line in his final at-bat and continued to prove his Gold Glove as a rookie in 2013 was no fluke with several more stellar defensive plays. Texas has lost seven of its last nine contests, but Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-3 with a walk - the fifth straight game in which he’s reached base three or more times - and raised his average to .370, second in the majors to Tulowitzki. Colorado’s Jorge De La Rosa became the winningest pitcher in Coors Field history in his last start and opposes Colby Lewis, who is working his way back from hip surgery.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (3-3, 5.11 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (2-1, 4.22)

De La Rosa yielded three runs and eight hits in six innings of Colorado’s 10-3 victory over the New York Mets on Friday to improve to 37-12 in Denver. The 33-year-old Monterey, Mexico, native is 3-1 with a 2.63 ERA in his last four starts, including his only road victory in four outings (1-3, 5.82 ERA). ”I don’t look at anybody in our rotation as an ace, but Jorge has been big,‘’ Colorado manager Walt Weiss told the Denver Post. “We’re counting on him big this year.”

Lewis, who missed all of 2013 and half of 2012, yielded two runs and seven hits while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings of Texas’ 5-2 victory in Anaheim on Friday, and has 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 frames this season. “He had some crispness to his fastball, and the breaking ball was the old Colby breaking ball,” Rangers manager Ron Washington told the Dallas Morning News about the 34-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., native. “It was great to see him go out there and look like the Colby of old.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki, the National League Player of the Month for April, is 31-for-51 at home and 14-for-56 on the road.

2. The Rockies have a major league-leading run differential of plus-48 - plus-55 while going 13-5 at home; minus-7 and 8-9 on the road.

3. Colorado LF Carlos Gonzalez went 5-for-5 on Tuesday - the third five-hit performance of his career - and raised his average 29 points to .279.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Rockies 2