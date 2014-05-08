Preview: Rockies at Rangers

The Colorado Rockies and their eye-popping offensive attack try for a second straight two-game sweep of Texas when they visit the Rangers on Thursday. Colorado, which recorded 37 hits in its last two contests, outscored Texas 20-3 in winning two games in Denver on Monday and Tuesday before prevailing 9-2 on Wednesday in Arlington. The Rockies’ Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 27 games with three hits, equaling the club record set last season by Michael Cuddyer.

Colorado, which has won nine of its last 11 games, is taking its offensive show on the road more frequently these days as it improved to 9-9 away from home. The Rangers have lost eight of their last 10 contests and their starters posted an 11.57 ERA in their last three games. Colorado’s Franklin Morales is coming off his worst outing of the season as he opposes fellow left-hander Matt Harrison, who makes his third start of 2014 after recovering from back and shoulder surgeries last season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Franklin Morales (3-1, 5.05 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Matt Harrison (0-0, 4.35)

Morales allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits but hung in there for five crucial innings as Colorado rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat the New York Mets 11-10 on Saturday. “I couldn’t go to the bullpen any earlier than I did,” manager Walt Weiss told the Denver Post. “... Because Frankie battled through a night when he didn’t have good stuff, it ended up winning the game … Frankie took it upon himself to battle through that outing.” The 28-year-old Venezuelan, who won his last two turns on the road, makes his first start against the Rangers after allowing seven runs (six earned) in six relief appearances totaling six innings against them.

Harrison allowed three runs and 10 hits while walking three and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of the Rangers’ 5-3 loss at Anaheim on Saturday. “Overall, it was a rough night,” Harrison told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “It wasn’t something I wanted to go out there and do and kill the bullpen. I put myself in a situation where I had to make perfect pitches, and it just wasn’t happening. Luckily, I got out of there without allowing 10 runs.” Harrison, who is 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 14 interleague games (10 starts), defeated Colorado 4-2 on June 24, 2012, when he pitched five scoreless innings in his only outing against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki, who went 1-for-4 on Wednesday to drop his major league-leading average to .414, is hitting .608 at home and .250 on the road.

2. Texas 2B Donnie Murphy departed Wednesday’s game after he tripped over first base trying to beat out a grounder to end the sixth inning and strained his neck.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre hit his 378th career home run Wednesday - and 100th with Texas - to join Alex Rodriguez (Seattle, Texas, N.Y. Yankees), Jim Thome (Cleveland, Philadelphia, Chicago White Sox), Reggie Jackson (Kansas City/Oakland, N.Y. Yankees, California) and Darrell Evans (Atlanta, San Francisco, Detroit) as the only players to hit 100 or more homers with three different teams. Beltre belted 147 shots with the Los Angeles Dodgers and 103 with Seattle.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Rockies 2