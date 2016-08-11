Preview: Rockies at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to record their sixth consecutive victory and complete a sweep when they host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon for the finale of their four-game, home-and-home interleague set. After winning both contests in Colorado to complete a 5-3 road trip, the American League West-leading Rangers eked out a 5-4 triumph at home on Wednesday thanks to Adrian Beltre's two-run single in the eighth inning.

Ian Desmond also notched two RBIs while Jonathan Lucroy continued his power surge, belting his fourth home run in eight games since being acquired from Milwaukee to pull within one of his career high of 18 set in 2013. Colorado's postseason hopes took another hit as the club suffered its fourth straight loss to fall five games back in the race for the second wild-card spot in the National League. David Dahl inched closer to a major-league record Wednesday, ripping a two-run triple to extend his career-opening hitting streak to 16 games - one shy of the all-time mark set in 1941 by Cincinnati's Chuck Aleno. The 22-year-old Dahl, who has tripled in three of his last five contests, also will eclipse the franchise record set in 2000 by Juan Pierre with a hit in a 17th straight game.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (10-6, 5.13 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Lucas Harrell (3-2, 3.46)

Bettis extended his unbeaten streak to six starts Saturday, notching his fourth victory in that span after allowing three runs in six innings against Miami. The 27-year-old native of Lubbock, Texas, who has recorded five quality starts in as many turns since the All-Star break, has yielded three runs or fewer in each outing during his unbeaten stretch. Bettis, who never has faced the Rangers, is 5-4 with a 4.95 ERA in 13 road starts this season.

Harrell lasted only 3 2/3 innings at Houston on Saturday in his second start for Texas after being acquired from Atlanta and did not factor in the decision after giving up only one run despite yielding five hits and five walks. The 31-year-old from Missouri won his debut with the Rangers on July 31, an outing in which he allowed three runs and four hits - two homers - over six frames against Kansas City. Harrell fell to 2-3 in five career starts against Colorado on July 15, when he was tagged for seven runs - five earned - on seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings while with the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are tops in the majors with 36 comeback victories.

2. Colorado's bullpen has blown leads after the seventh inning in four of the club's last six games.

3. Texas leads the AL with 19 home runs from the catching position.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Rangers 3