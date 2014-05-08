Arenado, Rockies rout Rangers again

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Colorado Rockies are fattening up their offensive stats against the Texas Rangers.

Nolan Arenado led a 16-hit attack as the Rockies continued their bashing ways a 9-2 rout of the Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Park.

It was the third consecutive win for the Rockies over the Rangers, with the combined score of those games 29-5. Arenado, Colorado’s 23-year-old third baseman, extended his hitting streak to a club-record-tying 27 games and drove in the first two runs of the game on a first-inning double.

“It was nice to be able get a pitch to hit,” Arenado said. “(Texas starter Colby Lewis) left a cutter or a slider up, and I was able to put a good swing on it. It was a good start for the team.”

The first two Colorado wins were in Denver, as the clubs are essentially playing a split home-and-home four-game series this week. The Rangers will look to salvage the final game Thursday at home.

The streaking Rockies are 22-14, including 16-6 since April 15. Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa improved to 4-3 after going six innings and allowing two runs on just three hits.

Every member of the Colorado lineup had a hit, with Arenado going 3-for-4. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, right fielder Charlie Blackmon, left fielder Carlos Gonzalez and center fielder Drew Stubbs also had multiple hits.

The Rockies are 9-9 on the road but 5-2 in their past seven away games. Colorado manager Walt Weiss likes the approach he is seeing away from Coors Field.

”I feel like we’ve done that this year,“ he said. ”We’ve played well on the road, we’ve swung the bats well on the road, so that’s what it’s going to take. We have to dominate at home, but we have to play well on the road to win a division. So far, so good.

“It’s nice to see these guys keep it rolling. We know it can be a dangerous offense when we get multiple guys hot, and that’s what we’ve got right now.”

Texas (17-17) remains in a tailspin after dropping the opener of a five-game homestand. The Rangers lost for the ninth time in 12 games, often getting blown out during the streak, as they continue to match poor pitching with silent bats.

“Combination of both,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “We’re struggling a little bit, but we’ve run into a very hot team. Everything that Colby threw in the strike zone, they hit.”

The Rockies strung together three consecutive hits against Lewis with two outs in the first to get on the board. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and left fielder Carlos Gonzalez got it going with singles, and both scored on Arenado’s double to left.

Lewis ran into more trouble in the fourth, as Colorado’s first four batters notched hits. The Rockies scored five times in the inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

Catcher Michael McKenry and right fielder Charlie Blackmon each had run-scoring singles, with designated hitter Corey Dickerson and Tulowitzki adding sacrifice flies. Gonzalez’s solo home run to right-center ended Lewis’ night.

Lewis (2-2) allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Rockies added two runs in the fifth against Texas reliever Scott Baker, who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day. Stubbs doubled and scored on LeMahieu’s triple. Dickerson singled to bring home LeMahieu for a 9-2 advantage.

The lifeless Rangers were held in check by De La Rosa, who didn’t allow a hit until left fielder Michael Choice singled in the fourth. Third baseman Adrian Beltre followed with a two-run shot to center, his 100th career homer for Texas.

The Rangers finished with five hits.

“We weren’t able to get anything going out there offensively,” Washington said.

NOTES: Texas had a different No. 2 hitter in the lineup for the fifth consecutive game. LF Michael Choice had that honor Wednesday, following CF Leonys Martin, OF Daniel Robertson, INF Josh Wilson and SS Elvis Andrus. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado’s first-inning double extended his hitting streak to 27, tying the club record set by OF Michael Cuddyer last season. Arenado’s streak is the longest in the majors this season, and the longest by anyone 23 or younger since Albert Pujols (then 23) had a 30-game streak in 2003. ... Colorado began an eight-day, seven-game road trip.