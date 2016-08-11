Rangers come back to beat Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers figured out a way to win again in their last at-bat on Wednesday, this time by making the Colorado Rockies choose between two equally undesirable options.

Pitch to Carlos Beltran or Adrian Beltre with the tying run on third base and winning run on second in the eighth inning.

The Rockies made the wrong selection, choosing Beltre.

The third baseman's single scored two runs, sending Texas to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Rockies, the Rangers' league-best 36th come-from-behind victory.

Texas earned its fifth consecutive win, including three straight in their last at-bat against the Rockies. The series' first two games were played in Denver.

The RBIs were Nos. 1,536 and 1,537 for Beltre, who tied Joe DiMaggio for 47th all-time. The 37-year-old veteran, who is batting .411 with five RBIs in his past four games, hit the second pitch he saw off right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino into center to score Mitch Moreland and Shin-Soo Choo.

Elvis Andrus struck out to start the Rangers' eighth, but Moreland reached on an error by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds. Boone Logan (1-2), who took the loss by allowing two unearned runs, then hit Choo to put runners on first and second with one out.

Ian Desmond, who had two RBIs, advanced the runners with a groundout to first.

With first base open, Colorado manager Walt Weiss elected to walk Beltran intentionally to load the bases for Beltre, who drove the ball past diving shortstop Cristhian Adames.

"I knew that could happen with first base open," Beltran said of the potential to be walked. "Adrian was 0-for-3; they decide to pick their match. Sometimes those matches can go wrong. It came out good for our way."

Texas left-handed reliever Jake Diekman (3-1) earned the victory despite giving up a run in two-thirds of an inning. Right-hander Matt Bush pitched a perfect ninth for his first major league save.

The Rangers are 26-8 in one-run games this season, and they again worked their magic in the late innings.

Texas topped Colorado by scoring three in the ninth on Monday. On Tuesday, the Rangers tied the game with four in the eighth and scored the game-winner in the ninth.

"Pick your poison in that situation," Weiss said of his eighth-inning decision Wednesday. "At that point, I'm taking my best shot. I felt like that was Ottovino (instead of Jordan Lyles, who was pulled)."

Both starting pitchers took no-decisions.

Texas' Martin Perez, vying for his first victory since June 26, extended his winless skid to eight games. The lefty surrendered one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado lefty Jorge De La Rosa went five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one.

The Rangers took a 3-1 lead into the eighth thanks to Desmond's two RBIs and Jonathan Lucroy's solo home run in the sixth.

The Rockies, though, touched up the Rangers bullpen, putting runners on first and second with one out off Texas right-handed reliever Keone Kela, who had given up only one run on two hits in his previous nine games before walking Nolan Arenado and allowing a base hit to Reynolds.

David Dahl's triple down the right field line off Diekman scored both to tie the game.

Raburn's sacrifice fly to left scored Dahl with the go-ahead run.

Dahl extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

Colorado leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-5 and is 7-for-13 with four runs in the first three games against Texas. Since June 20, Blackmon has at least one hit in 39 of 46 games.

"Our offense has done a great job," said Weiss, whose team fell to 15-11 since the All-Star break. "We've gotten some big hits in big at-bats. We're playing well in many aspects. Just got to put together nine complete innings."

The Rockies scored once on two hits and two Rangers errors in the first. Blackmon led off with an infield single and advanced to second on Perez's throwing error. DJ LeMahieu, the next hitter, drove him in with a base hit to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

Desmond answered with his first RBI in the second, a base hit to left that brought home Jurickson Profar. Desmond's sacrifice fly to center in the fourth gave the Rangers a lead, as Elvis Andrus, who led off with a single, crossed the plate with Texas' second run.

With two outs in the fifth, Lucroy hit a 2-1 pitch from De La Rosa over the center field wall.

"It's a great energy (booster)," Beltran said of winning with another late rally. "At the same time, we would love to win a clean game. I can't imagine how the opposing team feels after these three days losing like that. (It) is awful for anyone. The fact that it has worked out for us ... we're happy about that."

NOTES: Following the recommendations of two surgeons, Texas DH Prince Fielder (neck surgery) formally announced his retirement before the game. "The doctors told me that with two spinal fusions, I can't play major league baseball anymore," Fielder said. ... Texas activated OF Drew Stubbs from the 60-day disabled list and optioned OF Ryan Rua to Triple-A Round Rock. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Kyle Kubitza was designated for assignment. ... Texas RHP Colby Lewis (60-day DL) threw off the mound for the first time on Wednesday since going on the DL with a strained oblique. ... Texas RHP Tanner Scheppers, who hasn't pitched all season after knee surgery, threw live batting practice with no apparent issues, manager Jeff Banister said. ... Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez (ankle inflammation) was out of the lineup for a second straight game. Manager Walt Weiss said he was day-to-day.