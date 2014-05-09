Preview: Rockies at Reds

The Colorado Rockies haven’t struggled against many pitchers this season but face a challenge in Johnny Cueto when they begin a three-game series against the Reds in Cincinnati on Friday. Cueto, the first Cincinnati pitcher to throw seven or more innings in his first seven starts of the season since Bucky Walters in 1944, hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a turn but has recorded only three wins as the Reds scored four runs in his two losses and two no-decisions. ”It’s important to me to throw that many innings,‘’ Cueto told reporters after a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday. “I thank God because I‘m strong. I feel I‘m really healthy. I‘m working for this endurance.”

The Rockies, who lead the major leagues with 5.8 runs per game and are 6-0-2 in their last eight series, lost for only the third time in 12 contests Thursday as they dropped a 5-0 decision to Texas for their first shutout of the season. However, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to a team-record 28 games - the longest active streak in the majors. Cueto opposes Jhoulys Chacin, who makes his 100th career start - and second since coming off the disabled list because of a shoulder strain.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (3-2, 1.31)

Chacin, who is 37-41 with a 3.60 ERA while allowing 549 hits in 594 2/3 innings as a starter, yielded four runs, eight hits and five walks in five innings of Colorado’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. ”The first three innings, I wasn’t throwing strikes, and when you don’t throw strikes, you aren’t going to win,‘’ Chacin told the Denver Post. “I have some things to fix on my mechanics too. I was throwing the ball up too much in the beginning.” The 26-year-old Venezuelan, who won a career-high 14 games and posted a 3.47 ERA last season, is 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA in five contests (three starts) against Cincinnati.

Cueto, who is trying to become the first Cincinnati pitcher to throw eight or more innings in four consecutive starts since Jose Rijo in 1990, has struck out 60 in 55 frames - 21 in his last two starts - and has a 0.73 WHIP and .132 batting average against this season. “Right now, he’s very, very locked in,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters about the 28-year-old Dominican. “He’s got a good working relationship with (catcher) Brayan Pena. I can’t imagine him throwing the ball any better than he is right now.” Cueto is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA in five starts against the Rockies but hasn’t faced them since 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati was swept in a two-game series at Boston on Tuesday and Wednesday - both 4-3 decisions - and has played a major league-high 16 one-run games (5-11).

2. Arenado, who is hitting .360 during his streak, broke the previous team record of 27 games set by teammate Michael Cuddyer last season.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 6-for-37 and hasn’t driven in a run in his last 10 games as his batting average plummeted to .263 from .309.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Rockies 2