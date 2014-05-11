Preview: Rockies at Reds

The Colorado Rockies try to continue their newfound success on the road when they go for a series victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in the finale of their three-game set. Colorado (23-16), which leads the major leagues in runs scored at 5.8 per game, averages a respectable 4.3 on the road after its 11-2 victory Saturday and is 10-11 away from home - 5-3 in its last eight games - after going 29-52 in each of the last two seasons on the road. The Rockies receive production from all over their roster as reserve Corey Dickerson recorded career highs in hits (four) and RBIs (four) while enjoying his first two-homer game Saturday.

Reds manager Bryan Price said center fielder Billy Hamilton will return to the lineup Sunday after missing seven straight starts because of sprained knuckles on two fingers of his left hand. While the speedy Hamilton is sure to add a jolt to the Reds’ lineup, their best hitter - Joey Votto - seems to be breaking out of a slump as he homered for the second straight game Saturday. Cincinnati’s Homer Bailey continues to build up his strength following a groin injury late in spring training and opposes Juan Nicasio, who like Bailey walked a season-high five in his last outing and has seen the Rockies score 56 runs while prevailing in five of his seven starts.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (4-1, 3.89 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-2, 5.36)

Nicasio’s control problems didn’t matter much as he benefited from Colorado’s potent offense in 12-1 victory over Texas on Tuesday when he yielded one run and two hits in five innings. The 27-year-old Dominican Republic native has only three quality starts, including a 7-4 victory over the New York Mets on May 1, as he allowed three hits in seven shutout innings. Nicasio lost his last start against Cincinnati 8-3 on Aug. 31 when Brandon Phillips homered, tripled, doubled and drove in two runs.

Bailey allowed three runs, five hits and five walks in six innings, and earned a no-decision in Cincinnati’s 4-3 loss at Boston on Tuesday. The 28-year-old La Grange, Texas, native, who recorded sub-4.00 ERAs and logged more than 200 innings in each of the last two seasons while pitching a no-hitter in each year, won two of his previous three starts. Bailey is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA in six starts against Colorado - 0-2, 7.65 in four outings at home - and struggles against Troy Tulowitzki (5-for-12).

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado, which is 6-0-2 in its last eight series, has scored 10 or more runs eight times this season - or 20.5 percent of its games.

2. The Reds on Saturday activated closer Aroldis Chapman, who was hit in the face by a line drive in a spring training game March 19, from the disabled list and optioned RHP Curtis Partch to Triple-A Louisville.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado, whose 28-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, went 2-for-5 with a run scored Saturday when the Rockies hit five home runs.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Rockies 2