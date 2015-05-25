Preview: Rockies at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are mired in the worst tailspin in the major leagues, but they will face another struggling team when the Colorado Rockies come to town to open a three-game series on Monday. The Reds have dropped eight in a row following a three-game sweep at in-state rival Cleveland, a performance that manager Bryan Price termed as “brutal.”

“I apologize for anyone from Cincinnati that drove up to watch us play,” Price said after Sunday’s 5-2 loss. “We saved our very worst for when we needed our very best. That was the worst game of the series, road trip and season.” The Rockies have had their share of brutal moments this season, including an 11-game skid from April 28-May 13. Colorado has played .500 ball since then, earning a split of three straight four-game series. Nolan Arenado finished a double shy of the cycle in Sunday’s 11-2 romp over San Francisco, going 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jason Marquis (3-4, 6.91)

Butler’s spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy after his second consecutive abbreviated outing in which he failed to go past three innings. The 24-year-old rookie lost his fourth straight start, giving up four runs and six hits over three frames in a 4-2 setback to Philadelphia. “It’s frustrating; you don’t go six innings in two starts?” Butler said. “Your objective is to go six innings every time you go out.”

Marquis hasn’t been much better than Butler, failing to get through four innings in each of his last two outings while getting shelled for 10 runs and 13 hits. He followed a three-start winning streak with three straight losses, prompting Price to wait until Sunday to confirm the veteran would get the nod for the series opener. Marquis has made 17 career appearances (15 starts) versus Colorado, posting a 6-6 record with a 4.15 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have been outscored 54-19 during the eight-game slide, their longest losing streak since 2009.

2. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki, who drove in two runs Sunday, is batting .346 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs in 36 games versus Cincinnati.

3. Reds DH Marlon Byrd homered Sunday but is 2-for-25 in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Rockies 5