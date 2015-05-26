Preview: Rockies at Reds

While the Cincinnati Reds’ season is turning sour, the Colorado Rockies are showing signs of a turnaround. The Reds look to snap a nine-game losing streak - their longest since an 11-gamer in 1998 - when they continue a three-game series at home against the Rockies on Tuesday night.

Colorado got a run off Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning to secure a 5-4 victory Monday afternoon to extend the Reds’ misery. “We’ve earned our nine-game losing streak, but we’re capable of playing better,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “It makes it hard to find enjoyment and peace when you know you’re capable of playing better.” While the Reds have been held to three runs or fewer seven times in the nine straight losses, the Rockies have averaged seven runs a contest during a three-game winning streak, their longest since April 22-24. Colorado lefty Jorge De La Rosa looks to rebound from an abbreviated outing opposite Cincinnati rookie Michael Lorenzen.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado) FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-2, 6.51 ERA) vs. Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 3.79)

De La Rosa picked up his first win with a 7 1/3-inning gem at the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 16 but was unable to carry any momentum into his next outing. He gave up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings at home against Philadelphia on Thursday, the third time in six outings overall in which he has failed to get through five frames. The veteran is 3-3 with a 7.42 ERA in 11 games (five starts) in his career against the Reds.

Lorenzen was 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in three starts earlier in the season before being utilized twice out of the bullpen. He has not pitched since tossing one scoreless inning (11 pitches) at Kansas City on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has given up six runs on 11 hits, including three homers, in just seven innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu is batting .400 with seven RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Reds LF Marlon Byrd has eight homers and 17 RBIs in 20 games this month.

3. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was scratched from Monday’s lineup because of a stomach illness.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Reds 5