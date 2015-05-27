Preview: Rockies at Reds

Having finally put an end to their longest losing streak in 17 years, the Cincinnati Reds look to end a string of three series losses when they host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Reds squeezed out a 2-1 walk-off victory Tuesday to halt a nine-game skid - their longest since an 11-game drought in 1998.

Catcher Nick Hundley homered for the third time in eight games to provide the lone run for Colorado, which had four hits and had its three-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati scored only 23 runs during its losing streak and continued to struggle at the plate Tuesday with only five hits against a Triple-A callup. Skip Schumacher delivered the winning run with a pinch-hit double for only his fourth RBI of the season, which could earn him a start Wednesday. Schumaker is 10-for-29 lifetime against Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick, who attempts to halt an eight-start winless drought when he opposes right-hander Mike Leake.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-6, 6.58 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2-3, 4.14)

Kendrick pitched seven scoreless innings in the season opener and has been held out of the win column since, going 0-6 over his last eight turns. He took the loss last time out after giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings to San Francisco, but was outstanding in his previous two turns at the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels. Kendrick went seven innings in each and permitted a total of three runs, but the Rockies scored only two.

Leake labored through his second straight rocky outing at Cleveland on Friday, lasting a season-low four innings and permitting five runs on seven hits. He was shelled by San Francisco for nine runs and 11 hits over five innings in his previous turn, which followed a stretch of three stellar starts in which Leake yielded one run over 22 innings. He has not fared well in three starts versus the Rockies, going 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips sat out Tuesday’s game after aggravating a turf toe injury.

2. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is riding a nine-game hitting streak while Hundley has hit safely in five straight.

3. Reds ace Johnny Cueto had an MRI exam that revealed inflammation in his pitching elbow and will cause him to miss at least one more start.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Rockies 3