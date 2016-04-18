Preview: Rockies at Reds

Nolan Arenado is doing his usual thing for the Colorado Rockies, but it was the stellar efforts of their starting pitchers that allowed the club to open a six-game road trip with a surprising series win over the Chicago Cubs. The Rockies aim to continue that success over the final leg of their journey as they open a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Colorado won for the fourth time in its last five tries Sunday behind Arenado’s second two-homer performance of the week, although Tyler Chatwood also played a starring role by blanking the Cubs over seven frames in a 2-0 victory against the early favorite to win the National League. Chad Bettis was every bit as good in the opener against Chicago, tossing six scoreless innings in a 6-1 win on Friday. The Reds are spinning their tires in the mud after a strong start and fell to 1-5 on the road following Sunday’s 4-3 setback in St. Louis. They’ll return home in an attempt to recapture the magic they enjoyed to begin the season at Great American Ball Park, where they won five of six against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (0-1, 11.25 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (0-0, 3.24)

Lyles will be happy to leave Colorado after two disappointing starts at home, including a no-decision in Wednesday’s 10-6 victory over San Francisco in which he gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings. The outing was a slight improvement for the 25-year-old South Carolina native, who permitted five runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 1/3 frames five days earlier versus San Diego. Lyles has enjoyed better luck in seven appearances (six starts) against the Reds, going 3-1 despite posting a 5.77 ERA.

With Alfredo Simon getting pushed back a day, Straily will get the first shot at replacing Tim Melville in the rotation as he makes his first start since Aug. 4 while with Houston. The 27-year-old, who was claimed off waivers from the Padres at the beginning of the month, has held his own in three long-relief appearances, allowing totals of three hits and four walks over 8 1/3 innings. Straily is limiting opponents to a .107 batting average as he faces Colorado for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have won 12 of the last 19 meetings between the clubs after going 1-5 in the 2012 season series.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday after sitting out Saturday and logging a late at-bat in Sunday’s loss.

3. Colorado’s starting pitchers have posted a 2.08 ERA over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Rockies 6