Preview: Rockies at Reds

The Colorado Rockies haven’t been shy about flexing their muscle and slugging their way to victory while the Cincinnati Reds have been rather generous with serving up the longball. The homer-happy Rockies vie for their sixth win in seven outings overall and 14th in 21 meetings with the host Reds on Tuesday when the teams play the second contest of their three-game series.

Rookie Trevor Story launched his National League-leading eighth homer and Ben Paulsen added a three-run shot in Monday’s 5-1 victory for the Rockies, who lead the majors with 25 homers. Conversely, Cincinnati has allowed a majors high-tying 22 blasts - including 12 in its last four games - and 53 runs in dropping six of its last seven contests. Zack Cozart takes a nine-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s tilt versus starter Jorge De La Rosa, against whom he is 3-for-6 in his career. Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, who was named NL Co-Player of the Week on Monday, has multi-hit performances in two straight contests and has 13 hits total in his last eight contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-1, 8.80 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (0-1, 12.15)

De La Rosa recorded his finest start of the young season on Thursday, albeit allowing four runs on as many hits in 6 2/3 innings in an 11-6 win over San Francisco. The 35-year-old kept the ball in the park and only walked one batter after yielding four homers and seven free passes in his previous two starts. De La Rosa has split six career decisions versus the Reds despite sporting a 7.42 ERA in 11 career appearances.

Simon’s second start of the season didn’t last long, as he allowed five runs on four hits in a career-low two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday. The 49-pitch outing didn’t sit well with Simon, who was back on the mound two nights later and promptly permitted two homers and four runs total in one inning of work. The 34-year-old Dominican doesn’t have fond memories of his meetings with Colorado, yielding seven runs on 10 hits in his last encounter to drop his career mark to 0-2 with a gaudy 7.47 ERA while allowing the Rockies to bat .384 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 0-for-6 following a five-game hitting streak.

2. Colorado RF Gerardo Parra is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts following a five-game hitting streak.

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce has hit safely in three straight and four of his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Reds 2