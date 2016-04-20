Preview: Rockies at Reds

Zack Cozart has made himself at home atop the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup and carries a 10-game hitting streak into Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match with the visiting Colorado Rockies. The 30-year-old Cozart, who is 16-for-37 (.432) on the season, capped a 10-pitch at-bat with an RBI single to highlight a four-run second inning in the Reds’ 4-3 victory on Tuesday.

Brandon Phillips fell a homer shy of the cycle and had four of the nine hits for Cincinnati, which posted just its second win in eight outings and reached four runs for just the second time in its last nine. Colorado’s Ben Paulsen continued his solid series as he followed up a three-run homer in Monday’s 5-1 win with an RBI single to open the scoring on Tuesday. Paulsen, who has driven in seven runs in his last six games, added a double as the Rockies fell for just the second time in seven outings. Colorado is wrapping up a six-game road trip before beginning a seven-game homestand versus the National League West-rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (2-0, 2.95 ERA) vs. Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-1, 3.24)

Bettis has righted the ship after a disastrous season-opening performance, allowing just one earned run on nine hits and striking out 10 in his last two outings (13 innings). The 26-year-old permitted just three singles over six scoreless innings in a 6-1 triumph over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The lone blemish was his control, as he walked three batters for the second time in three outings this season.

Iglesias yielded three runs and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 innings during his first two home starts before stumbling a bit in his trip to Wrigley Field on Thursday. The 26-year-old Cuban allowed three runs on six hits in five innings in an 8-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Iglesias, who was Cincinnati’s Opening Day starter, has yet to face the Rockies in his young career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati RH Caleb Cotham retired the side in order in one inning of work on Tuesday and has yet to allow an earned run in eight frames this season.

2. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds, who belted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning on Tuesday, has struck out 12 times in 31 at-bats.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 0-for-10 following a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Reds 2