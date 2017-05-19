Preview: Rockies at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have begun to fade after a hot start, and they have another tough matchup this weekend with the first-place Colorado Rockies visiting Great American Ball Park on Friday. The Rockies own the second-best record in the National League, while the Reds dropped the final six contests on a seven-game road trip to fall two games below .500.

Colorado split a doubleheader at Minnesota on Thursday, taking two of three from the Twins. The usually powerful Rockies lineup was limited to three hits in a 2-0 loss in the nightcap, but Colorado’s sluggers hope to get back on track against a struggling Cincinnati staff. The Reds have allowed 33 runs over their past four games, including 24 in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs earlier this week. Cincinnati is 12-10 and averages 5.18 runs at home, where it has won six of its last seven.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (2-4, 6.43 ERA) vs. Reds RH Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1, 4.85)

Anderson has made it through six innings just once in eight starts, which doesn’t bode well for an overtaxed bullpen. The 27-year-old has pitched much better in his last two outings, combining for 18 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings while allowing four runs and 11 hits to lower his ERA from 7.71 to 6.43. Anderson has never faced the Reds.

Bonilla was impressive in his first major-league start since 2014 on Saturday at San Francisco, allowing thee runs and six hits over eight innings. The 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic has given up three home runs in 13 innings with the Reds this season, but he also has 11 strikeouts. Bonilla has faced mixed results at Triple-A Louisville in 2017, going 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies are 9-0 in one-run games - the only undefeated team in the majors in such contests.

2. Reds C Devin Mesoraco has missed the past three games with a sore left hamstring and could land on the 10-day disabled list.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado hit his 10th home run Thursday and maintained his perfect fielding percentage at the hot corner.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Reds 6