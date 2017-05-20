Preview: Rockies at Reds

The Colorado Rockies are used to putting up big offensive numbers at home, but they seem to find the cozy confines of Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park equally accommodating. The first-place Rockies look to continue their offensive outburst when they face the host Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series Saturday.

The Rockies slugged 16 hits in a 12-6 victory in Friday’s opener and have won four of their last five games to maintain the second-best record in the National League. Colorado displayed its depth, as six players recorded multiple hits, including a 3-for-5 performance with a homer and four RBIs from shortstop Alexi Amarista. Things haven’t been as rosy for the Reds, who surrendered 45 runs over their past five games and have lost seven straight overall. Cincinnati’s offense showed life late in Friday’s game, as the Reds snapped a streak of 10 straight games scoring five or fewer runs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (6-1, 3.31 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-2, 5.27)

Senzatela has been impressive in his first eight big-league starts, recording five quality starts. The 22-year-old Venezuelan didn’t have his best stuff Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he still picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Senzatela has won three straight starts, and the Rockies are 7-1 when he takes the mound.

Adleman will be eager to put his last start behind him, as he lasted just one inning because of tightness in his neck and allowed four runs (three earned) in a loss at San Francisco. The 29-year-old had won his previous two starts, both at home, where he is 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA in four games (three starts) this season. Adleman has never faced the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Jose Peraza is 8-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak, including a two-run homer - his first of the season - in the opener.

2. Rockies SS Trevor Story, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 11 with a left shoulder strain, began a rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco (hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive start but apparently will avoid a DL stint and could return to the lineup Saturday after passing physical tests and pinch-hitting in the ninth inning Friday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Reds 5