The Cincinnati Reds and the visiting Colorado Rockies have provided plenty of offensive fireworks in the first two contests of their three-game series, which concludes with the rubber match Sunday afternoon. The winning team has produced 12 runs in each of the first two games, as Cincinnati belted three home runs in a 12-8 victory Saturday following Colorado’s 12-6 win in the opener.

The first-place Rockies are trying to avoid their first series loss since dropping three of four at home against Washington from April 24-27, as they are 5-0-1 in series since then. Cincinnati snapped a seven-game skid with Saturday’s win but is a respectable 13-11 at home. The Reds desperately need a deep outing from veteran right-hander Bronson Arroyo after relying on the bullpen to work overtime again Saturday. Cincinnati starters have pitched just 22 2/3 innings over the past six games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (4-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (3-3, 6.31)

Freeland didn’t have his best stuff last time out, but he was able to grind out six innings while allowing three runs to win at Minnesota. The 24-year-old has recorded five straight quality starts, and the Rockies are 6-2 with him on the mound overall. Freeland has taken advantage of his opportunities to pitch outside Coors Field, going 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four road starts.

Arroyo continues to serve up too many fat pitches as he has allowed 11 home runs, including at least one in seven of his eight starts. The 40-year-old was tagged for two homers when he permitted five runs and eight hits over five innings in a loss at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Arroyo is 5-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez is 9-for-17 with two doubles versus Arroyo.

2. Reds C Devin Mesoraco made his first start since May 14 on Saturday and was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

3. Colorado INF Alexi Amarista is 5-for-10 with a homer and six RBIs in the series and is 11-for-23 against the Reds since the start of the 2016 season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Reds 6