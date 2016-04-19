Rockies 5, Reds 1

CINCINNATI -- Trevor Story hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth and Ben Paulsen added a three-run blast later in the inning, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

The most encouraging aspect of the win for Colorado (8-5) was the performance of right-hander Jordan Lyles, who allowed an unearned run and four hits through seven innings after struggling in his first two starts.

Meanwhile, the bullpen issues continued for Cincinnati (6-7), which rallied to tie the score in the sixth only to see the Rockies erupt for four runs in the eighth.

After turning in several fine defensive plays, a Rockies error contributed to Cincinnati’s first run in the sixth.

Jordan Pacheco initially was held up at third trying to score from first on Jay Bruce’s double, but he scampered when left fielder Gerardo Parra delivered a poor throw to the infield, tying the score 1-1.

But, Lyles (1-1) capped his stellar night with a 1-2-3 seventh.

The magnificent start to Story’s career continued Monday when he launched the first pitch from Ross Ohlendorf (2-2) deep to center with two outs in the eighth to put Colorado ahead 2-1.

Paulsen’s three-run home run three batters later off Jumbo Diaz capped the scoring for the Rockies.

Lyles pitched well in the early innings in each of his first two starts. It was more of the same Monday night when he retired the first six batters.

Colorado scratched across a run in the second inning when Nolan Arenado singled and scored on a groundout.

Story doubled over Billy Hamilton’s head in center for one of only two hits Dan Straily gave up through five innings. He fanned the side in the fourth.

Lyles gave up only one hit through four innings. He retired the Reds in order in the fourth, an inning in which he has struggled in the past.

The Rockies’ defense picked up Lyles in the fifth.

Jay Bruce doubled off the left-center-field wall but left fielder Gerardo Parra threw him out trying to reach third.

Arenado then made a diving grab on Adam Duvall’s hard-hit liner.

NOTES: Reds rehabbing RHPs Homer Bailey and Anthony DeSclafani threw on Monday. Bailey threw 40 pitches without issue and is expected to make at least three rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville. DeSclafani threw two sets of 20 pitches to hitters on the field and will make two rehab appearances to get him stretched out to 80 pitches. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup Monday night but available to pinch hit. He’s been dealing with groin tightness. Christhian Adames started at 2B. ... LHP Jon Gray joined the Rockies in Cincinnati, where he plans to throw a side session on Tuesday.