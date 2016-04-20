Reds 6, Rockies 5

CINCINNATI -- Tucker Barnhart’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove home Brandon Phillips with the winning run lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a wild 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Jay Bruce and Adam Duvall hit back-to-back homers in the second inning to stake Cincinnati (8-7) to an early lead.

With the score tied 5-5 in the ninth, consecutive singles by Phillips and Bruce off Christian Bergman put runners at first and third with no outs.

With one out, Barnhart ripped Bergman’s pitch into left field and Phillips jogged home.

Bergman (0-3) took the loss for Colorado (8-7). Ross Ohlendorf (3-2) earned the win for the Reds.

Iglesias started strong on Wednesday retiring the first nine batters he faced, two via strikeout.

Iglesias also was the recipient of some early run support as well when Bruce and Duvall hit homers off Bettis in the second. Bruce’s homer was a two-run shot and the Reds led 3-0.

After rolling through the first three innings, Iglesias ran into trouble in the fourth when the Rockies scored two runs on three hits and a walk.

DJ LeMahieu singled and scored with Carlos Gonzalez defied the shift by doubling down the left field line in the fourth. Parra’s RBI single then made the score 3-2.

Bettis found his groove following Duvall’s homer, retiring the final 15 batters he faced. He gave up only three hits.

The seventh inning ended in bizarre fashion when Ryan Raburn’s pinch-hit single appeared to drive home Dustin Garneau who had doubled, to tie the score 3-3.

Or, so we thought.

Blake Wood replaced Iglesias and didn’t throw a pitch. Instead, he tossed to third baseman Eugenio Suarez to appeal that Garneau missed third. The umpires granted the appeal and replay confirmed his foot missed the bag.

Inning over. Score remained 3-2.

Per Elias Sports Bureau, Wood was credited with one-third of an inning pitched. The putout was 1-5. And, Raburn’s single was changed to a fielder’s choice.

Following the strange ending to the seventh, the Reds pushed across a couple insurance runs on three straight doubles off Justin Miller to go ahead 5-2.

Colorado rallied in the eighth. Ben Paulsen’s two-run double off lefty Tony Cingrani tied the score 5-5. Another baserunning blunder prevented a go-ahead run when Mark Reynolds was thrown out after straying too far off third after a pitch skipped away from the catcher.

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez recorded his 1,000th career hit with a sixth-inning double. ... Reds RHP Robert Stephenson was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville after allowing one run over seven innings Tuesday night. ... The Reds selected the contract of RHP Drew Hayes from Triple-A Louisville. ... The Rockies acquired 1B Cody Decker from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash. ... Reds RHP J.J. Hoover was not available to pitch Wednesday after pitching in three of past four games. Manager Bryan Price is considering a replacement at closer for the struggling right-hander.