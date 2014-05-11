Rockies homer five times in 11-2 win at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss said his team was better prepared to win games on the road this season.

“We were an easier lineup to pitch to last year,” Weiss said Saturday before a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Then the Reds learned he was right.

Colorado hit five home runs, including two by Corey Dickerson, and Jordan Lyles pitched six solid innings in an 11-2 victory at Great American Ball Park.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon and Dickerson began the game with consecutive homers off Reds starter Alfredo Simon to open the floodgates.

Blackmon’s homer came on an 0-2 pitch and Dickerson’s on 3-2. Colorado now has 19 home runs this season on two-strike counts.

“We’ve improved with our two-strike approach,” Weiss said. “It’s paying off for us. We’ve done a nice job tacking on runs and adding to leads. It’s an area we struggled with last year. We have a heightened awareness about that.”

First baseman Justin Morneau added a two-run home run in the third.

Dickerson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off right-hander J.J. Hoover.

Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two homers, two doubles and four RBIs for his first career multi-home run game. He set career highs in hits, homers, runs, RBIs and total bases.

“Probably one of my best career games,” Dickerson said. “Just shows how we can bounce back from a tough loss (Friday night) and get a big win. We feed off each other. Every day we try to bring that energy.”

Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs to lead Colorado (23-16), which had a season-high 11 extra-base hits.

Lyles (5-0) allowed two runs and four hits, walked four and had a career-high eight strikeouts. He was pleased with the run support, but not particularly happy with his performance.

“They put up a big number early,” Lyles said. “I prefer not to strike out that many, as weird as it sounds. I’d rather get those ground balls early in the count. Too many walks. Had a lot of 3-0 counts, and falling behind guys.”

First baseman Joey Votto, batting cleanup for the second consecutive game after not hitting in that position since 2009, homered for the second straight night for Cincinnati (16-19).

Simon (4-2) endured his worst outing of the season, allowing five earned runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in just three innings. He threw 61 pitches.

Simon gave up just six earned runs in April, but he already has allowed eight in two starts in May.

“He made some mistakes up in the zone,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “When he is on, you see batters pound the ball in the ground. He just couldn’t get the ball down.”

Colorado came out swinging against Simon, who had allowed just four home runs in his first six starts.

Blackmon began the game with a home run on an 0-2 pitch from Simon. Dickerson followed with a homer on a 3-2 pitch to put the Rockies ahead 2-0. It was Colorado’s first back-to-back homers this season.

“Everybody knows Simon is a sinkerball pitcher,” Reds catcher Brayan Pena said. “Today he was up a little bit. He feels bad about it. We were facing a hot lineup.”

Votto, who homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to win Friday night’s game, went deep on the first pitch he saw from Lyles, making the score 2-1.

But Morneau’s eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot on a 2-1 pitch from Simon, made the score 5-1 in the third. That was the final inning for Simon.

RBI doubles by Blackmon and Dickerson off right-hander Nick Christiani made the score 7-1 in the fourth.

“Their lineup was very comfortable tonight,” Price said.

NOTES: Rockies RF Charlie Blackmon had his third career leadoff home run and second this season. ... Colorado began the game with back-to-back home runs for the first time since May 4, 1996 (Eric Young, Ellis Burks) against the Marlins and for the first time in franchise history on the road. ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman, who has been on the disabled list since being struck on the forehead in a spring training game on March 19, was reinstated on Saturday. To make room for Chapman, RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. “He’s satisfied everything we wanted him to do,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Chapman. “The ball’s coming out of his hand good; velocity is there. It’s remarkable. He’s proven he’s not affected by what happened.” ... Reds 3B Todd Frazier extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a ninth-inning single.