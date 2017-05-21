Schebler, Wojciechowski carry Reds past Rockies

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds badly needed a win on Saturday, and one big swing of the bat by Scott Schebler and a big arm summoned from Triple-A helped them snap a seven-game losing streak.

Schebler highlighted a six-run sixth inning with a go-ahead three-run home run, and Asher Wojciechowski pitched effectively in relief as the Reds rallied for a 12-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on a wild afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Wojciechowski (1-0) threw 3 2/3 scoreless frames in his major league season debut to earn his first career victory.

"Talk about reinvigorating a ballclub," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We had some nice offensive contributions. Asher was sensational. We were down 8-3, then all of a sudden here we go. A lot of good things happened."

Wojciechowski, who had his contract selected by the Reds from Triple-A Louisville prior to the game, retired 11 consecutive batters, three via strikeout.

After Wojciechowski was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks late in spring training, the Reds signed him to a minor league contract less than a month later. He posted a 1.40 ERA in five Triple-A starts before being brought up Saturday to help with the Reds' desperate bullpen situation.

"Couldn't have asked for anything better," Wojciechowski said. "To be home for almost a month without a job and to have this day happen, I'm on cloud nine. After the first pitch, it was just baseball. I was able to calm down. I was just trying to attack the zone and get quick outs."

Eugenio Suarez and Devin Mesoraco also homered for Cincinnati (20-22), which erased a five-run deficit in the final three innings.

Colorado (27-17) scored six runs in the fifth inning to build an 8-3 lead. However, the typically steady Rockies bullpen allowed eight runs over the next three innings to let a victory slip away.

Mike Dunn (2-1) gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning -- all on Schebler's blast -- to take the loss.

"Today was a rare occurrence," Rockies manager Bud Black said of the bullpen collapse. "That hasn't happened. (The Reds) strung some hits together. They crawled back into it with their bats. We helped them a touch with the bases on balls."

DJ LeMahieu doubled and scored on Mark Reynolds' single to put Colorado ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

In the past 11 games, Cincinnati has been outscored 22-3 in the first inning. The Reds are 3-8 in that span.

Cincinnati tied the score 1-1 on an RBI single by Mesoraco, who made his first start since Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela ran into trouble in the third when the Reds loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batter. He was able to minimize the damage, but a sacrifice fly by Schebler and an RBI single from Jose Peraza put Cincinnati ahead 3-1.

Alexi Amarista, who hit a three-run homer to spark Friday's big win, doubled to drive in a run in the fourth for Colorado.

The Rockies, who scored eight runs in the sixth inning Friday night, charged in front Saturday in the fifth.

Ian Desmond's RBI single put the Rockies ahead 4-3. Colorado padded the lead when left fielder Adam Duvall lost sight of Amarista's line drive that landed behind him. That would have been the final out of the inning. Instead, the frame was extended for Senzatela, who delivered a two-run single.

Senzatela allowed four runs in five innings. He walked four and fanned five.

"I didn't have my fastball command early in the game," Senzatela said. "It was a learning experience for me."

Reds starter Tim Adleman allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Drew Storen was charged with two runs in one-third of an inning in the fifth.

Cincinnati bounced back in the sixth.

The big blow was Schebler's two-out, three-run home run on a 2-0 pitch from Dunn, putting the Reds ahead 10-8. It was Schebler's 11th homer.

"I had a terrible first three at-bats, but one of the beauties of this game is one at-bat can change your day," Schebler said. "We changed the momentum. I was happy to come through for the team."

NOTES: Rockies SS Trevor Story began a rehab assignment Friday night for Triple-A Albuquerque, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. The reports were positive, and Rockies manager Bud Black hinted at Story returning during the four-game series in Philadelphia that begins on Monday. ... Reds C Stuart Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring. The move cleared a spot on the active roster for RHP Asher Wojciechowski. RHP Nefi Ogando (hand) was transferred from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL to open a spot for Wojciechowski on the 40-man roster. ... Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland will oppose Reds RHP Bronson Arroyo on Sunday in the series finale.