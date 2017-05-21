Rockies, Freeland power past Reds

CINCINNATI -- Bud Black sees Kyle Freeland's swings during batting practice, so the Colorado manager wasn't surprised that the left-hander launched a 72 mph slider into the right-field bullpen, especially on a day when the Rockies were, as Black said, feeling "hitterish."

Colorado homered four times, including one by Freeland, in a 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Carlos Gonzalez hit his 200th career home run in the fourth inning, Freeland added his first career homer in the fifth, and DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika also went deep off Reds starter Bronson Arroyo. LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a double and homer.

According to Freeland, it was his first homer since 2011, when he was a senior in high school. He also doubled.

"This guy's athletic," Black said. "We watch these guys take batting practice. He's got a nice swing. There's some strength to it. He squared up the double."

After blowing a five-run lead in Saturday's 12-8 loss to the Reds, the Rockies' bullpen came through. Closer Greg Holland improved to 19-for-19 on save chances to extend his Rockies franchise record for consecutive saves to begin a season.

"Big confidence in our bullpen, even when we have a couple hiccups," Freeland said. "This was a good all-around win."

Colorado (28-17) moved to 26-0 when leading after seven innings to take two of three in the weekend series.

Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati (20-23), which has lost seven of eight. Votto went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

In the first inning, Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton reached on an error when the ball took a high hop and struck Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado in the face. Arenado remained in the game after receiving treatment.

"He looked like a prize fighter," Black said.

Hamilton stole second and third and then scored on Votto's groundout to put Cincinnati in front 1-0.

Freeland (5-2) needed 28 pitches to get through the first inning. He issued a walk and hit a batter but didn't allow a hit. Freeland came into the game getting more than 66 percent of his outs on the ground.

"He's got such action down in the strike zone," Black said. "When the ball gets elevated, it gets a little flat."

Freeland's double helped spark a two-run third inning for Colorado. A sacrifice fly by Charlie Blackmon and an RBI single by LeMahieu put the Rockies ahead 2-1.

Gonzales launched an 0-1 pitch from Arroyo into the home bullpen in right field to make the score 3-1 in the fourth. It was his third homer this season.

"I think it came down the location of the pitches," Reds manager Bryan Price said of Arroyo. "Even though you're aware of the speed, when his breaking ball has teeth, it's a tough pitch to hit. When you hang them, they tend to be exploited. Today, he wasn't quite as acute with his off-speed pitches."

It was Freeland's turn in the fifth when he deposited Arroyo's offering into the netting above the Reds' bullpen.

"Pretty exciting," Freeland said. "Once I connected, I thought it had a chance. I wasn't too sure until I saw it hitting over the fence. I take pride in all aspects of my game."

Two batters later, LeMahieu crushed Arroyo's first pitch out to left field to make the score 5-1. Arroyo (3-4) allowed six earned runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"This game can be funny," Arroyo. "Sometimes you get outs on bad pitches and sometimes good pitches get hit. I definitely missed my spot with a changeup on the Gonzalez homer. I feel pretty good -- definitely better than early on (this season). That's what's funny about this game."

Votto's two-run homer and a solo shot by Schebler, who hit a three-run go-ahead homer in Saturday's epic comeback win, got the Reds within two at 6-4 in the sixth.

Freeland allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings and left the game with a 6-3 lead, which the bullpen helped maintain.

"Our bullpen did its job today," Black said. "This was a very good series for us."

NOTES: Rockies SS Trevor Story came through back-to-back minor league rehab appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque with no physical issues. He went 1-for-4 on Saturday for the Isotopes and could rejoin the team during this week's four-game series at Philadelphia. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart was out of the lineup Sunday with right wrist soreness. ... LHP Kyle Freeland is the first Colorado-born player to homer for the Rockies. ... 1B Joey Votto tied Jay Bruce for seventh on the Reds' career home run list with 233.