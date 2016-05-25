Ortiz knocks in 4 as Red Sox dump Rockies

BOSTON -- Even a veteran baseball man such as Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell has to shake his head at what David Ortiz is doing in the first half of his farewell season.

“We’re privy to everything that goes on before the game and the work that he puts in,” Farrell said after the ageless designated hitter drove in a season-high four runs to power Boston to an 8-3 interleague victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

“To see it come out and play out as consistently ... yeah, you wonder how long he can continue,” Farrell said. “But he’s in such a great stretch right now, it’s fun to watch.”

On a night when the Red Sox gave out canvas prints of the 40-year-old Ortiz, he came through yet again and had help. Jackie Bradley Jr. extended his hitting streak to 28 games, and Xander Bogaerts pushed his to 17 games, helping David Price (7-1) earn his third consecutive win.

Ortiz, who singled in two runs in the first inning and doubled home two in the fourth, has seven RBIs in the past two games, going 6-for-8. He recorded back-to-back three-RBI games for the 13th time in his career.

Asked how he can continue doing what he is doing at his age, Ortiz quipped, “‘Cuz I‘m good.”

Ortiz has 16 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits in his past 13 games, and he is batting .396 over that stretch, but he preferred to talk about his exciting young teammates.

“I‘m having so much fun watching it,” he said. “It makes me feel like I‘m part of it. I am part of it, but they make me feel like I‘m their age.”

He certainly doesn’t look 40.

“He’s a great hitter, one of the best of certainly our era here,” said Colorado manager Walt Weiss, who ordered Ortiz to be walked intentionally in an 8-3 game in the eighth inning.

Before the game, Weiss said, “When his at-bat could impact the game, we’re going to be careful -- or maybe not even pitch to him.”

Bradley tied Wade Boggs for fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. He and Bogaerts both had two hits, while Dustin Pedroia had three singles.

Bradley, who doubled his first time up, is hitting .412 during his streak. A hit Wednesday night would tie him with Johnny Damon for fourth on the Boston list -- five behind matching Dom DiMaggio’s club mark of 34, set in 1949.

The Red Sox won for the 12th time in their last 14 home games, while the Rockies lost for the fifth time in six games.

Price allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings in his first win in three career decisions against Colorado. He lowered his ERA from 5.53 to 5.34.

Boston relievers Koji Uehara and Matt Barnes finished up with a scoreless inning apiece -- Uehara with three strikeouts and Barnes two.

The Red Sox failed to hit a home run for the first time in 23 games --having set the club record at 22 -- but did reach double figures in hits (12) for the 29th time, tops in the major leagues.

Jorge De La Rosa, who came off the disabled list to make the start for the Rockies, lasted just 3 1/3 innings, falling to 1-4 as his ERA rose to 11.41.

“A lot of pitches in the middle of the plate. They squared up a lot of balls,” Weiss said of De La Rosa, who returned from a left groin strain. “Velocity was back to a degree, but command wasn‘t. Threw some pitches in the middle of the plate.”

Charlie Blackmon hit a home run for Colorado, while rookie shortstop Trevor Story struck out all four times up. He is in an 0-for-10 spell and has struck out six times in the past two games.

Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez left the game when he was hit by a De La Rosa pitch with one out in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative, and Farrell said he expects Ramirez to play Tuesday night.

Ortiz’s two-run single in the first lifted the Red Sox’s first-inning margin for the season to 49-24.

Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds collected his 1,000th career hit.

NOTES: The Rockies fell to 19-57 in interleague play since 2012. ... RHP Carson Smith, acquired from the Seattle Mariners to be Boston’s setup man, underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday. The expected recovery time is 11-14 months. ... RHP Jason Motte, yet to make his Rockies debut because of a right shoulder strain, will be activated Wednesday or Thursday. ... Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez worked seven innings, struck out seven and allowed a run on four hits for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. ... RHP Jordan Lyles, who hit Pittsburgh RHP Ryan Vogelsong in the face with a pitch Monday, was sent to Triple-A to make room for the return of LHP Jorge De La Cruz from the disabled list. ... Boston INF Travis Shaw (sore left hand) didn’t start, but entered the game when 1B Hanley Ramirez got hurt.