Rockies top Red Sox, end Bradley's streak

BOSTON -- Good things came in threes for the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Carlos Gonzalez, Trevor Story and Dustin Garneau each hit two-run homers for Colorado, and the Rockies rolled to an 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, avoiding a three-game sweep.

"I thought the offense woke up tonight," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said.

The Rockies were outscored 18-6 in the first two games of the series and had lost six of their past seven games coming in.

"This has been a tough road trip," Weiss said, referring to his team's 3-6 trek. "We knew it was going to be tough, but it was nice to salvage one here."

Colorado's Nolan Arenado and DJ LeMahieu drove in a run apiece, and the Rockies (22-24) pounded out 12 hits to halt a three-game skid.

Colorado starter Jon Gray (2-2) won his first career start at Fenway Park, throwing 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six.

"That's probably the best lineup in baseball right now, so great performance," Weiss said.

Boston (29-18) saw its four-game winning streak end.

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. went 0-for-4, snapping his 29-game hitting streak, which was the longest in the majors this year.

"Just outstanding to extend it to the length that he did," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Tomorrow's a chance to start another one."

Bradley hit a first-pitch groundout in his final at-bat in the eighth to conclude his streak.

"It was a fun ride. I had a lot of fun," Bradley said. "I feel blessed to be in this situation."

David Ortiz launched a two-run homer, and Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games for the Red Sox, who lost only two of their previous 15 home games.

Bogaerts' streak is now the longest active in the majors.

Boston starter Clay Buchholz (2-5) was serenaded by booing Red Sox fans upon his departure. He allowed all three Rockies homers and six runs total on six hits while striking out two over five innings.

It was the sixth start of the season in which Buchholz coughed up five or more runs.

"You can't give up home runs," Buchholz said, adding that he wasn't demoralized.

Bogaerts' streak-stretching single in the first inning preceded Ortiz's two-run blast.

Buchholz kept the Rockies' bats quiet for three frames before Gonzalez unloaded on a 2-1 pitch in the fourth for a game-tying, two-run homer -- his first in nine games.

Story feasted on a mislocated Buchholz fastball for another two-run bomb in the fifth, and Garneau slugged another two at-bats later as Colorado built a four-run advantage.

"I got the barrel to it, so it felt pretty good," Garneau said. "It was pretty cool that it happened at Fenway, too."

Arenado hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh, and LeMahieu capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth.

Mookie Betts, who was not in the starting lineup, entered as a pinch hitter with two runners on in the Boston ninth, but he grounded out to end the game. Bradley was on deck when the last out was recorded.

NOTES: Former Boston 3B Wade Boggs' No. 26 was retired in a pregame ceremony. "Greatest day of my life," said Boggs, who also threw out a ceremonial first pitch. The ceremony was attended by many of Boggs' teammates. Boggs, a Hall of Famer and 12-time All-Star who won five American League batting titles, hit .338 over his 11 seasons with the Red Sox. ... Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring tightness) and SS Xander Bogarts (lacerated finger on right hand) were in the starting lineup Thursday. RF Mookie Betts (rest) did not start. Chris Young started in right field. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain (1-5, 5.37 ERA) counters Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (5-3, 3.02 ERA) on Friday in San Francisco. Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly (2-0, 5.28 ERA) battles Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (4-1, 3.20) in Toronto on Friday.