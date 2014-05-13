Preview: Rockies at Royals

The Colorado Rockies lead the major leagues in runs scored at 5.8 per game, but are starting to slow down as they continue their seven-game road trip with the first of two contests against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. That average is well below Colorado’s eye-popping 7.7 at home but significantly better than its 4.2 on the road, where the Rockies (23-17) have lost three of their last four - including their first time being shutout this season - to fall to 10-12. The poster boy to support these offensive numbers is shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who leads the major leagues with a .395 batting average - .608 at home in spacious Coors Field and .247 on the road.

The Royals capped a 4-3 road trip with a 9-7 victory over Seattle on Sunday, and may get Omar Infante back after the second baseman missed the last five games with a back injury. Kansas City, though, may decide to delay his return after replacement Johnny Giavotella delivered a three-run homer Sunday. The Royals’ James Shields won his last start while bouncing back from his worst start of the season and opposes Franklin Morales, who has struggled in three straight turns.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Franklin Morales (3-2, 5.18 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (4-3, 2.70)

Morales, a reliever thrust into Colorado’s injury-depleted starting rotation at the start of the season, yielded five runs (four earned) and six hits in six innings of the Rockies’ 5-0 loss at Texas on Thursday and is 1-1 with a 7.31 ERA in his last three outings. The 28-year-old Venezuelan pitches on normal rest while taking the turn of Jorge De La Rosa (back spasms). Morales has worked only five innings against Kansas City and hasn’t faced any of its batters more than four times.

Shields yielded seven hits in seven innings to record his fourth victory in his last five starts in the Royals’ 8-0 win at San Diego on Wednesday. “I didn’t think my stuff was that good, to be honest with you,” the 32-year-old Newhall, Calif., native told the Kansas City Star. “I was erratic. I was all over the place. It was just a grind day.” Shields, who yielded eight runs and 12 hits against Detroit on May 2, struggles against Justin Morneau (.341, four homers, six doubles, 10 RBIs in 41 at-bats).

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado, whose 28-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, is 2-for-12 in his last three contests while also failing to get a hit Sunday.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer went 14-for-31, with a homer, three doubles and eight RBIs on the road trip to raise his average to .318.

3. With the Rockies off Monday and Thursday this week, De La Rosa is scheduled to pitch Friday, and Jhoulys Chacin takes the hill Wednesday on normal rest.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Rockies 2