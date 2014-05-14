Moustakas drives in 3 as Royals edge Rockies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas has been much maligned in the media and local sports talk radio suggesting the Kansas City Royals should send the struggling third baseman to the minors.

Moustakas answered that by driving in three runs and left-hander Jason Vargas pitching effectively into the seventh inning as the Royals edged the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Wednesday to sweep the two-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Moustakas, however, refused to answer questions about his performance. Moustakas deflected every query on his big day offensively with how well Vargas pitched.

“Moose coming up clutch was huge,” Vargas said. “It was a big chance to put them in a hole early and we did.”

Moustakas, who entered the game just 3-for-39 at home and .147 overall, drilled a double to right in the second inning off right-hander Jhoulys Chacin to score catcher Salvador Perez, second baseman Johnny Giavotella and center fielder Lorenzo Cain -- all who had singled.

Vargas (4-1) extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings before giving up a home run on a 3-1 pitch to center fielder Drew Stubbs with third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had doubled, aboard. In beating the Rockies and Seattle in his past two starts, Vargas has yielded eight hits and two runs in 13 2/3 innings.

The Rockies, who lead the majors with a .296 batting average, managed only three runs and 11 hits, while striking out 23 times in the two games at Kauffman Stadium.

“I think we’ve hit a little bump in the road here offensively,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s safe to say that we’re struggling a little bit offensively. We’ve got to go back home and get it going again.”

The Rockies are a different team at Coors Field, where they are hitting .353 with a 13-15 record. On the road, they are 10-14 and hitting .251.

”That’s the million dollar question,“ Weiss said of the disparity between the Rockies at Coors and on the road. ”There’s history with our ball club for 20 years. That’s been the trend. We perform well at home, but we haven’t so much on the road in the past.

“It’s a good offensive club. We make it tough on pitchers regardless of where we’re playing. I think the guys have confidence when they get in the box, whether it’s our place or when we’re away from there. From a national perspective, we’re always going to be seen as a Coors Field product.”

It didn’t help the Rockies offense that shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who leads the majors with a .391 average, was ejected in the fourth inning by plate umpire Dan Bellino after being called out on strikes. After Tulowitzki disagreed on the field with the call, he yelled a few choice words from the dugout that got him thumbed.

”Obviously, I didn’t agree with the called third strike,“ Tulowitzki said. ”I thought the pitch was in. I worked hard to draw a walk, I felt.

“I was in the dugout. He wasn’t looking at me, didn’t give me a warning or anything. Anything I said on the field, he just listened. There’s no doubt I yelled it loud (from the dugout). A short lease, I guess he had enough.”

Said Weiss, “I felt like it was over once Tulo went back to the dugout. He heard him say something and that’s when he threw him out.”

Vargas got out of a jam in the sixth when infielder Charlie Culberson and right fielder Brandon Barnes singled with one out. Vargas struck out second baseman DJ LeMahieu on a foul tip and Perez picked Culberson off third to end the inning. It was Perez’s 10th career pickoff and his first this season.

Right-hander Greg Holland gave up a single and a walk in the ninth before collecting his 10th save in 11 opportunities. He struck out Stubbs looking to end the game with runners on the corners.

With the victory, the Royals moved to 20-19, their first time to be over .500 since May 1 when they were 14-13.

The Rockies did not get a hit off Vargas until Carlos Gonzalez’s two-out single in the fourth. Vargas struck out seven in the first four innings, while his season strikeout high was six in his first eight starts.

Moustakas also doubled in the fourth for only his third multi-hit game this season.

Chacin (0-1) absorbed the loss, permitting three runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

“It looked early on like it might be a tough one for him, but the fact he just gave up runs in the second inning and threw up zeroes other than that was impressive the way he battled,” Weiss said.

NOTES: Royals LHP Francisley Bueno, who is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha, struck out five and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings Tuesday against New Orleans. ... After having only two days off in April, the Rockies are idle Thursday, their second off day in four days. ... The Royals open a four-game series Thursday with Baltimore. The Orioles will start LHP Wei-Yin Chen, while the Royals will counter with hard-throwing rookie RHP Yordano Ventura.