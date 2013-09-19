Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

The Rockies will have an interesting decision to make with pitcher Chad Bettis in the offseason. Do they see him as a starter or as a reliever in 2014.

Bettis, 24, who was brought up from Double-A Tulsa and made his major league debut Aug. 1, went 0-3 with a 5.02 ERA in eight starts. He missed the entire 2012 season with a shoulder injury, a muscle strain that did not require surgery, and to monitor his innings and give starts to Roy Oswalt, Bettis has been moved to the bullpen.

He made his first relief appearance Sept. 11 and in three relief outings, Bettis has allowed one hit and one run in three innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

On Monday, manager Walt Weiss brought in Matt Belisle in the seventh after resting him for three days following a string of bad outings and then used Bettis in the eighth with the Rockies leading 2-1 over St. Louis.

Belisle has typically pitched the eighth, but Weiss said in addition to wanting to ease Belisle back in action in the seventh, he wanted to look at Bettis in the eighth. He hit leadoff man David Freese and allowed a run on a two-out double by Matt Carpenter, giving Bettis a blown save. But he ended up with his first major league win when the Rockies scored four runs in the eighth to beat the Cardinals 6-2.

Bettis threw his fastball from 93 to 96 mph, struck out one and threw strikes on nine of his 15 pitches. He has a decent slider and changeup and throws an occasional curve, giving him enough of a pitch mix to start. But Bettis, who has experience relieving at Texas Tech before the Rockies drafted him in the second round in 2010, is an intriguing power arm for the bullpen.

The Rockies, 4-3 losers over Colorado on Wednesday, will have to decide whether they can create enough starting pitching depth to move Bettis to the bullpen and if both he and they are better served with him pitching in relief where he would not have to use all his pitches and where his velocity might rise slightly.

“What’s the best fir for him and for your club,” Weiss said, “and you make those determinations at a certain point. With Bettis, it would be sometime this offseason. A lot of it comes down to the design of your club. That changes and evolves, even over the course of the season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-84

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 2.81) at Rockies (Roy Oswalt, 0-6, 7.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Cuddyer left the game after the sixth with a right forearm bruise, which he sustained making a diving catch on a sinking liner hit by Daniel Descalso to end the sixth. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He hurt his forearm a little bit diving for that ball. His forearm blew up pretty good. I don’t think it’s anything more than a bruise, a contusion they call it clinically.”

--OF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. It was his fourth straight game with a double and his sixth multi-hit game in the past nine he has played. Blackmon, who has played in 73 games, raised his average to .289 (58-for-201), the highest it has been since he was hitting .375 (3-for-8) on May 15.

--C Wilin Rosario is expected to be out of the lineup for a few days. He left Tuesday night’s game after the second inning with a right calf strain. It was the second straight game he had to leave due to his calf. On Monday, he got a cramp in the calf running from first to third in the seventh and left after the eighth when he singled but couldn’t run well enough to think about getting to second on a ball that ordinarily would have been a double.

--3B Nolan Arenado will be out of the lineup for a few days. He has been dealing with a bone bruise on his right thumb and left Monday night’s game after batting once. Arenado, who has plus range and a strong arm, is available to play defense. In his absence, DJ LeMahieu played third base the past two games, and his below average range was in stark contrast to Arenado‘s.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., and will sideline Betancourt, 38, for the entire 2014 season.

--RHP Roy Oswalt will make his 30th start and 31st career appearance against the Cardinals and is 10-9, 3.19 in those games. He last started against them on Sept. 17, 2011, while with Philadelphia. Opponents are batting .360 against Oswalt this year -- .377 by left-handed hitters in 53 at-bats and .345 by right-handed hitters in 58 at-bats. He went 0-4, 7.64 in four starts through July 7 when he strained his left hamstring and spent two months on the disabled list. Oswalt gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings when he returned Sept. 8 at San Diego in a relief appearance. He started Saturday at Arizona and lost 9-2, giving up seven hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Oswalt has pitched this season in six games, all of which the Rockies have lost.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was betting on Todd right there to deliver the big hit like he has for years.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on 1B Todd Helton, who struck out with the bases loaded in a 4-3 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (right forearm bruise) left the game Sept. 18 after the sixth inning. He is day-to-day.

--C Wilin Rosario (right calf soreness) left the Sept. 17 game and didn’t play Sept. 18. Rosario was also lifted from the Sept. 16 game.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left thumb soreness) left his Sept. 10 start. He felt discomfort in his bullpen session Sept. 13, and missed his scheduled start Sept. 16. He will throw a bullpen session Sept. 18. If it goes well, he will start Sept. 21.

--3B Nolan Arenado (bruised right thumb) left the Sept. 16 game. He won’t start for a few days but could be available to play defense.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez (sprained right middle finger) was activated from the disabled list Sept. 3 but has only appeared as a defensive replacement since then. He hasn’t been able to swing a bat. He will see a specialist Sept. 19, and he might undergo surgery this month.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He decided to have Tommy John surgery, likely sometime in September.

--LHP Edwar Cabrera (left shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--LHP Christian Friedrich (lower back inflammation) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. Friedrich hasn’t pitched since April 21 due to the injury, which is related to the stress fracture he suffered in his lower back last July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Roy Oswalt

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

LHP Rex Brothers (closer)

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Jeff Manship

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Manuel Corpas

RHP Mitchell Boggs

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Edgmer Escalona

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Yorvit Torrealba

INFIELDERS:

1B Todd Helton

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Charlie Blackmon

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Carlos Gonzalez