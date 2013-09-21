Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Pitcher Roy Oswalt would like to return to the Rockies in 2014. They have three starters pretty well set for next season in Jhoulys Chacin, Jorge De La Rosa -- the Rockies are expected to pick up an $11 million option on him for next season -- and Tyler Chatwood.

Oswalt, 36, brings veteran savvy and can impart some wisdom to the younger pitchers, but the Rockies, 9-4 winners over Arizona on Friday, have to decide how much is left before they opt to bring him back.

And in a season where Oswalt missed two months with an injury, it’s questionable whether he returns.

Oswalt started Thursday and lasted 4 2/3 innings against the Cardinals, throwing just 44 of 83 pitches for strikes while allowing five hits, a season-high four walks and four runs with three strikeouts.

He made his Rockies debut June 20 and went 0-4 with a 7.64 ERA in four starts. In the second inning of that fourth start July 22, Oswalt strained his left hamstring running to cover home plate on a wild pitch. He didn’t come off the 15-day disabled list until Sept. 6.

Since being activated, Oswalt pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief Sept. 8, backing up starter Chad Bettis, and has since made two starts as the Rockies moved Bettis, 24, to the bullpen to limit his workload since he missed the entire 2012 season with a shoulder injury.

In his three games since coming off the disabled list, Oswalt is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA, having allowed 16 hits and 11 runs in 12 2/3 innings with seven walks and 10 strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-84

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Trevor Cahill, 7-10, 4.12) at Rockies (Collin McHugh, 0-2, 7.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Cuddyer received a cortisone injection in his sore left wrist Thursday, one day after he injured the wrist making a tumbling catch. He will swing Saturday for the first time since hurting the wrist. Cuddyer said he hopes to play Saturday and definitely will play Sunday. With a .331 average, Cuddyer is tied with Atlanta’s Chris Johnson for the National League lead. Johnson went 3-for-4 on Friday and raised his average four points.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa will be replaced by RHP Collin McHugh as the starter Saturday for the second straight time. De La Rosa’s sore left thumb has kept him from throwing a bullpen session this week. He last pitched on Sept. 10, when soreness in the thumb and his left index finger limited him to two innings at San Francisco.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin hit his first career homer, a two-run shot in the third on his 186th at-bat. Chacin issued a season-high five walks and six hits with no strikeouts but just allowed two runs. The Rockies are 17-13 in games started by Chacin, who is 14-9 and extended his career-high in victories. He has pitched 193 1/3 innings, putting him just shy of the 194 he threw in 2011, and has one start remaining. In his past 14 starts dating from July 9, Chacin has allowed three or more earned runs just twice and has a 2.63 ERA in that stretch.

--LF Charlie Culberson went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. Four of those games have come in pinch-hitting at-bats. During his streak, Culberson is hitting .550 (11-for-20) with a double, one homer, five RBI and four runs scored.

--RHP Collin McHugh, who has never faced the Diamondbacks, will be making his third start for the Rockies and second this week. He made his Rockies debut July 27, allowing six runs in five innings to Milwaukee and losing 7-5. McHugh will again be taking the turn of LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who is sidelined with a bruised left thumb. On Monday, McHugh held St. Louis to one run in five innings but was not involved in the decision when the Rockies scored four runs in the eighth to win 6-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what he’s been able to do a lot this year. Even on the days when hasn’t had his ‘A’ stuff, he’s been able to induce the double play.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Jhoulys Chacin after a 9-4 win over Arizona on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (right forearm bruise) left the Sept. 18 game and did not play Sept. 19-20. He received a cortisone injection Sept. 19. He will swing Sept. 21 and hopes to play that day.

--C Wilin Rosario (right calf soreness) left the Sept. 16 game, left the Sept. 17 game, then didn’t play Sept. 18-20.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left thumb soreness) left his Sept. 10 start. He felt discomfort in his bullpen session Sept. 13, missed his scheduled start Sept. 16 and a bullpen session Sept. 18, and he might not start Sept. 21 either.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez (sprained right middle finger) was activated from the disabled list Sept. 3 but has only appeared as a defensive replacement since then. He hasn’t been able to swing a bat. He might undergo surgery this month.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He decided to have Tommy John surgery, likely sometime in September.

--LHP Edwar Cabrera (left shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--LHP Christian Friedrich (lower back inflammation) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. Friedrich hasn’t pitched since April 21 due to the injury, which is related to the stress fracture he suffered in his lower back last July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Roy Oswalt

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

LHP Rex Brothers (closer)

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Jeff Manship

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Manuel Corpas

RHP Mitchell Boggs

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Edgmer Escalona

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Yorvit Torrealba

INFIELDERS:

1B Todd Helton

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Charlie Blackmon

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Carlos Gonzalez