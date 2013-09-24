Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

It is easy to overlook Jonathan Herrera. He is a utility infielder who has only played in 77 games this season and started just 44. He has not started consecutive games since Aug. 25-26, after which he made only five starts.

But Herrera managed to hit .289 with a .332 on-base percentage despite having only 190 at-bats this season.

Herrera plays second base, third base and shortstop and can move to the outfield when necessary. The switch-hitting Herrera is a good bunter who can handle the bat and move runners. And he’s a very sure-handed defender.

The expanded rosters in September have reduced Herrera’s playing time as the Rockies take a closer look at infielder Josh Rutledge. But manager Walt Weiss is well aware of Herrera’s worth.

”He’s a valuable part of our club,“ Weiss said. ” I’ve had a couple conversations with Johnny here lately, just to communicate that to him because, at times, I think I have probably overlooked him and maybe he warranted a little bit more playing time than he’s gotten. Sometimes it’s a bit of a curse, being so good at what he does. I told him Mike Gallego (a former Rockies coach, now a coach with Oakland) was like that. I played with Gallego a long time (in Oakland). He was so good at being the utility guy that people saw him that way and it sometimes made it tougher to get an everyday job.

“But Johnny’s one of those guys that has gotten so good at being that utility guy that can give you plus defense at any infield position; that’s a very valuable piece, especially on a National League club.”

Weiss lauded Herrera for being “a great teammate.”

Weiss was working in the Rockies front office when Herrera was coming up through the system, so he had plenty of experience with Herrera before this season, Weiss’ first as the Rockies manager. And while Weiss was in the front office, Gallego spent time as the organization’s minor league infield coordinator and got to see and work with Herrera.

“We both liked Johnny at a young age,” Weiss said.

Since Aug. 1, the switch-hitting Herrera is batting .358 (19-for-53) with a .407 on-base percentage. Considering he has fewer than 200 at-bats for the season, Herrera has done remarkably well.

“He’s got a simple approach,” Weiss said. “The fact that he’s hitting for a high average is really impressive. Typically, those role players, you don’t put a lot of stock in their numbers if they’re not good, because you know how difficult the job is and their value is more in their versatility and the needs they can fill on a ballclub. But Johnny’s gone above and beyond and performed well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-86

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 11-5. 4.02) at Rockies (Tyler Chatwood, 7-5 3.36)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood made his one career start against the Red Sox on April 21, 2011, in Boston while with the Angels and is 0-0 (3.00), allowing two runs in six innings. In his last start Wednesday against St. Louis, Chatwood allowed eight hits and four runs in six innings and lost 4-3. Since coming off the disabled list Sept. 1 after missing two months with right elbow inflammation, Chatwood is 0-1 (4.12). He has not won in five starts since July 26. The Rockies are 10-9 in games started by Chatwood, who is 4-2, 3.95 in 10 home starts.

--RF Michael Cuddyer was back in the lineup for the first time since leaving Thursday’s game with a sore left wrist, the result of making a diving catch. Cuddyer went 3-for-5 to raise his average to .334, giving him a lead over Atlanta’s Chris Johnson in the National League batting race. They entered the day tied at .331, but Chris Johnson went 0-for-4 on Sunday, dropping his average to .327.

--RHP Juan Nicasio gave up seven hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, matching his shortest start of the season. He also pitched 2 1/3 innings at Boston on June 25. While losing his past two starts, Nicasio has worked a total of five innings and has allowed 15 hits and 15 runs. After having his past two seasons cut short by injury after pitching 71 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2011 and 58 last year, Nicasio is in uncharted territory pitching in September with 152 1/3 innings.

--1B Todd Helton went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored. He now has 2,514 hits to tie Buddy Bell for 95th all-time. Helton played for Bell when he managed the Rockies from 2000 through late April 2002. Helton now has 591 doubles, 1,402 RBIs and 1,400 runs scored. He has hit safely in his past five games, going 8-for-24 with one homer, five doubles, four RBIs and six runs scored in that stretch.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-6 with one RBI and one run scored to extend his hitting streak to eight games and raise his overall average to .311 in 77 games. It was Blackmon’s fifth straight multi-hit game and his fourth game with at least three hits in the last seven he has played. In his past eight games, Blackmon is hitting .500 (20-for-40) with six doubles, one homer, five RBIs and six runs scored.

--LF Charlie Culberson extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the ninth. Four of those games have been pinch-hit at-bats. During his streak, Culberson is hitting .483 (14-for-29) with two doubles, one homer, five RBIs and six runs scored.

--RHP Chad Bettis gave up four hits, one walk and five runs while retiring one of the six batters he faced in the ninth. The Diamondbacks jumped on Bettis, who threw only 14 pitches, eight for strikes, to those six batters. After eight starts, this was Bettis’ fifth relief appearance, and the outing inflated his ERA to 6.00 (28 earned runs, 42 innings) from 4.97.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s no excuse, but it’s a long season and everybody’s tired. It’s the big leagues. You can’t throw up in the zone. If you throw up in the zone, they’re going to kill you.” -- RHP Juan Nicasio, who allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings of Sunday’s 13-9 loss to Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (right calf soreness) left the Sept. 16 game, left the Sept. 17 game, then didn’t play Sept. 18-22.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left thumb soreness) left his Sept. 10 start. He felt discomfort in his bullpen session Sept. 13, missed his scheduled start Sept. 16 and a bullpen session Sept. 18. He did not start Sept. 21 either.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez (sprained right middle finger) was activated from the disabled list Sept. 3 but has only appeared as a defensive replacement since then. He hasn’t been able to swing a bat. He might undergo surgery this month.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He decided to have Tommy John surgery, likely sometime in September.

--LHP Edwar Cabrera (left shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--LHP Christian Friedrich (lower back inflammation) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. Friedrich hasn’t pitched since April 21 due to the injury, which is related to the stress fracture he suffered in his lower back last July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Roy Oswalt

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

LHP Rex Brothers (closer)

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Jeff Manship

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Manuel Corpas

RHP Mitchell Boggs

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Edgmer Escalona

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Yorvit Torrealba

INFIELDERS:

1B Todd Helton

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Charlie Blackmon

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Carlos Gonzalez