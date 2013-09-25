Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

In Jhoulys Chacin, Jorge De La Rosa and Tyler Chatwood, the Rockies feel they have three dependable starters for their 2014 rotation. Chatwood wasn’t as far along in his career as the other two, making his progress this season more notable.

He allowed one unearned run in seven innings Tuesday night as the Rockies beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3. Chatwood got 12 outs on ground balls as he improved his record to 8-5, lowered his ERA to 3.15 and won for the first time in six starts since July 26.

After that date, Chatwood made his worst start of the season July 31 at Atlanta and then didn’t pitch again until Sept. 1. He missed a start with a hamstring strain and then while throwing a bullpen to prepare to return, he developed a right elbow impingement and was placed on the disabled list Aug. 8 retroactive to Aug. 1.

Chatwood, who will turn 24 in December, went 5-6 with a 5.43 ERA last year in 19 games, 12 starts, with 33 walks and 41 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings. During this breakthrough season, he has worked 111 1/3 innings in 20 starts with 41 walks and 66 strikeouts.

“Give a lot of credit to Chatty for the improvement, the strides he’s made since last year,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Pretty incredible how far he’s come. We’ve seen him shut down some of the best lineups in the game this year, really impressive.”

Chatwood will start the Rockies’ final game of the season Sunday at Los Angeles. His last start there was his best of the season, a complete-game 1-0 loss to the Dodgers and Zack Greinke on July 13 in which Chatwood allowed four hits.

“He’s got great stuff, and he’s commanding it now,” Weiss said. “I think that’s the big difference from a year ago.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell said, “First time we’ve seen him. He had good stuff. To his credit, he kept the ball in the bottom part of the strike zone. Tough guy to lift, evident by the number of ground balls.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-86

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 11-5. 4.02) at Rockies (Jhoulys Chacin, 14-9, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wilin Rosario is expected to be ready to start in the weekend series at Los Angeles. A right calf strain has caused him to miss the past six games. Rosario came out of a game in the eighth inning Sept. 16 with what was termed a slight cramp in his right calf. He started the next night but left after one at-bat with what was called a calf strain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood won for the first time in six starts since July 26. He missed all of August while on the disabled list with an impingement in his right elbow. Chatwood threw seven innings for the first time since July 26. It was the third time in 20 starts he went at least that distance; Chatwood pitched seven innings July 26 and eight innings July 13 in a 1-0 loss to Zack Grienke and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Against the Red Sox, Chatwood got 12 outs on ground balls and allowed one unearned run. With one start remaining at Los Angeles on Sunday, Chatwood finished 5-2 (3.50) in 11 starts at Coors Field this season.

--1B Todd Helton, who will play his final home game Wednesday, went 2-for-4 with one RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games. During the streak, Helton has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with four doubles, one homer, six RBIs and six runs scored. The two hits Wednesday increased Helton’s career hit total to 2,516, leaving him one shy of Hall of Famer Joe Morgan (2,517), who is in 93rd place all-time. Helton entered the game tied for 94th at 2,514 with Buddy Bell.

--CF Charlie Blackmon led off the first with his sixth homer. It was Blackmon’s first career leadoff homer and the Rockies’ third this season. Dexter Fowler hit the other two, most recently on June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon went 2-for-4 with the homer, one RBI and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to nine games, eight of which have been multi-hit games.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin is 1-0 (0.00) in one career start against the Red Sox, allowing four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings on June 22, 2010 at Coors Field in the Rockies’ 2-1 win. He won his last start Friday against Arizona, allowing six hits and a season-high five walks but just two runs as the Rockies won 9-4. The Rockies are 17-13 in games started by Chacin, who has pitched 193 1/3 innings -- just shy of his career-high 194 in 2011-- and will make his final start of the season.

--Rockies hitting coach Dante Bichette, citing “the tug of the family,” said he would not return after one season in that role. Bichette has a son, Dante Jr., who this season played for the New York Yankees’ Class A Charleston club and another son, Bo, who is a top high school prospect and a participant in numerous showcase tournaments. Bichette’s family was living in the Orlando, Fla., area but this summer moved near St. Petersburg. He was unable to watch his sons play, something his wife Marianna did when possible. “I got unfinished business from the kids back home,” Bichette said. “Momma paid for 251 hotel rooms this year.”

--The Rockies set their rotation for the rest of the season. RHP Jhoulys Chacin will start Wednesday against Boston. RHP Collin McHugh will start Friday at Dodger Stadium, with RHP Juan Nicasio scheduled for Saturday and Chatwood set to pitch the final game of the regular season Sunday. LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who has been bothered by a thumb injury and last pitched Sept. 10, and RHP Roy Oswalt are not scheduled to start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’s just finding a rhythm again. You miss a month, it’s not easy to get out there in a big league game and pick up where you left off. So it can get frustrating at times. I feel like today I had a good rhythm and found it again.” -- RHP Tyler Chatwood, who allowed one run in Tuesday’s 8-3 win over Boston for his first victory in six starts since July 26. He missed all of August while on the disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (right calf soreness) left the Sept. 16 game, left the Sept. 17 game, then didn’t play Sept. 18-24. He is expected to be ready to start in the final weekend series at Los Angeles.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left thumb soreness) left his Sept. 10 start. He felt discomfort in his bullpen session Sept. 13, missed his scheduled start Sept. 16 and a bullpen session Sept. 18. He did not start Sept. 21 either.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez (sprained right middle finger) was activated from the disabled list Sept. 3 but has only appeared as a defensive replacement since then. He hasn’t been able to swing a bat. He might undergo surgery this month.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He decided to have Tommy John surgery, likely sometime in September.

--LHP Edwar Cabrera (left shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--LHP Christian Friedrich (lower back inflammation) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. Friedrich hasn’t pitched since April 21 due to the injury, which is related to the stress fracture he suffered in his lower back last July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Roy Oswalt

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

LHP Rex Brothers (closer)

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Jeff Manship

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Manuel Corpas

RHP Mitchell Boggs

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Edgmer Escalona

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Yorvit Torrealba

INFIELDERS:

1B Todd Helton

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Charlie Blackmon

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Carlos Gonzalez