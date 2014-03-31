Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Walt Weiss has a much higher comfort level as he begins his second season as the Colorado Rockies manager. He’s familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of all his players and won’t be learning on the fly as was inevitably the case to some degree in 2013.

Weiss, who had never managed or coached professionally before last season, established himself as a capable leader and communicator and earned a three-year extension that runs through 2016, giving him some welcome security. The Rockies won 74 games last year, a 10-game improvement under Weiss but not enough to escape a second consecutive last-place finish in the National League West.

Their lack of depth was exposed in various ways last year. The back end of their rotation was a shambles, leading to a search for consistency in that area that was season-long and ultimately futile. The bullpen was unable to weather the loss of closer Rafael Betancourt, who made three trips to the disabled list, the last in late August with a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for 2014. And just as it would with most if not all clubs, the loss of stars Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki for long stretches due to injury taxed the lineup.

The Rockies believe they have improved their depth after an active offseason. But a test will come right away since Jhoulys Chacin, who had been scheduled to start Opening Day, will be out until early May with a right shoulder strain and inflammation, and the Rockies are scheduled to begin the season with 40 games in 42 days, including 19 games with NL West opponents.

The Rockies added starting pitcher Brett Anderson via a trade. He has front-of-the-rotation stuff if healthy but has been troubled in recent seasons by injuries, most recently a stress fracture in his right foot last year. The foot is fine, Anderson is healthy and has shown this spring, he should be a huge addition to the rotation.

Chacin, Jorge De La Rosa, Tyler Chatwood and Anderson give the Rockies the possibility of four effective starters. Juan Nicasio, who will be in the rotation, has been more consistent this spring, coming off a winter where he wasn’t rehabbing as was the case each of the past two years.

First baseman Justin Morneau, a free agent signed to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, should thrive at Coors Field. He replaces retired Todd Helton, a franchise icon but not a particularly productive offensive player in recent seasons.

Veteran reliever LaTroy Hawkins, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract as a free agent, will be the closer, at least to open the season. Together with free agent left-hander Boone Logan, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal, they will add depth to the back end of the bullpen.

The Rockies also acquired outfielders Drew Stubbs and Brandon Barnes and starting pitcher Jordan Lyles in trades.

In a live Twitter chat before spring training, Rockies owner Dick Monfort predicted that if healthy, the team could win 90 games. During spring training, right fielder Michael Cuddyer, the reigning National League batting champion, said it was realistic to see the Rockies end their string of three consecutive losing seasons and be playing in October.

“Obviously, health is a huge thing, but that’s in any clubhouse,” Cuddyer said. “If we remain healthy, I think there’s absolutely no question that this could be a playoff team and should be a playoff team.”

There’s little chance of that happening if shortstop Tulowitzki and left fielder Gonzalez, both All-Stars, are out for a significant stretch. The Rockies need them to each play 145 games. Gonzalez has done that once (2010) and Tulowitzki three times but not recently (2007 and 2009).

Additionally, Cuddyer, 35, and Morneau, 32, have to age well and third baseman Nolan Arenado, a Gold Glove winner as a rookie, and catcher Wilin Rosario, who has a power bat and defensive shortcomings, have to continue to develop. And most of all, the Rockies, who ranked last in the National League in starters’ and relievers’ ERA, have to pitch better. They have two prize starting pitching prospects in Eddie Butler and Jon Gray, who should be able to help them this season, and maybe very early in the season for Butler.

The Rockies won 13 of their first 17 games last year, meaning they were 23 games under .500 and played at a .421 clip the balance of the season. They were 14 games behind at the All-Star break and out of contention.

“Last year, we were a good club coming out of the chute, but with the injuries, we weren’t able to sustain it,” said Bill Geivett, senior vice president of major league operations. “We definitely have more experience. I think we’re more talented on the mound. We’re deeper there, and we can handle some of the injuries that the season throws at you. So, from that respect, we’re in much better shape than last year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

--3B Nolan Arenado suffered a bone bruise when hit with a pitch on the left hand in the sixth inning March 22 and left a Rockies split-squad game at Goodyear, Ariz., against Cleveland. Arenado had doubled on each of his first two at-bats against Indians starter Corey Kluber when he was hit with a pitch from Kluber with runners on first and second with no outs and the Rockies trailing 5-2 at the outset of what would become a five-run inning. Upon returning to the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., Arenado underwent X-rays that were negative, leaving his status as day-to-day. The day after he was hit, Arenado participated in fielding drills but not hit. He was fortunate the ball hit him in the hand and not the fingers.

Arenado is the third Rockies regular to be hit with a pitch this spring. RF Michael Cuddyer was hit in the left scapula by the Cubs’ Jeff Samardzija, and SS Troy Tulowitzki was hit in the left calf by the Diamondbacks’ Wade Miley.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was shut down Feb. 23 with right shoulder strain and inflammation, threw off the mound March 20 at full speed to a catcher stationed in front of home plate. After Chacin was diagnosed with his shoulder injury, the original estimate was he would be ready to return about mid-April. However, in a live Twitter chat on March 19, senior vice president of major league operations Bill Geivett said of Chacin, “He’s in his throwing program now, getting ready to progress to the mound for bullpens. If all goes well, ETA is early May.” Chacin had been scheduled to start Opening Day March 31 at Miami. Pitching every fifth day from that date, Chacin’s eighth start would be scheduled for May 7 with five of those starts scheduled against NL West opponents.

--LHP Boone Logan made his 2014 Cactus League debut on March 20. A free agent who left the Yankees and signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Rockies, Logan underwent surgery in October to have bone chips removed from and a bone spur shaved down in his left elbow. He pitched to one left-handed batter in a designed situation in a minor league game March 22 -- he issued a nine-pitch walk -- and is scheduled to work one inning or 25 pitches in a minor league game March 24. By pitching him in minor league games, the Rockies, if necessary, can back-date Logan to the 15-day disabled list to March 21, the day after he pitched in a Cactus League game. That would make him eligible to be activated April 5 if Logan opens the regular season on the disabled list. Under that scenario, Logan would miss the first five games of the regular season. Logan believes he will be ready by Opening Day but said, “It’s going to go down to the wire.”

--C Mike McKenry was added to the 40-man roster March 20. A spot opened up when OF Kent Matthes was claimed off waivers by the A‘s. McKenry, 29, is competing with Jordan Pacheco as the backup catcher to Wilin Rosario. McKenry has a minor league option, meaning he can be sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs without having to clear waivers. Pacheco is out of options so can’t be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. McKenry, who began his career in the Rockies organization and was signed to a minor league contract, saw his 2013 season with the Pirates end July 27 due to a left knee injury that required surgery. Bill Geivett, senior vice president of major league operations said, “It was a little bit more his injury than anything else that he wasn’t on the roster before.”

--OF Corey Dickerson showed he could hit last season after the Rockies recalled him in June. In 69 games, Dickerson totaled 213 plate appearances and hit .263/.316/.459 with five homers and 17 RBIs, and 23 of his 51 hits went for extra bases. Dickerson has hit well again this spring and has worked hard with first base/outfield coach Eric Young Jr. on his play in center field. That’s where Dickerson, if he makes the Opening Day roster, will play the most, given that Carlos Gonzalez is a fixture in left field and Michael Cuddyer is set in right field. Manager Walt Weiss gave Dickerson a somewhat lukewarm endorsement on his play in center field. “The times he’s been out there, he’s handled himself just fine,” Weiss said. “Corey has good instincts. I don’t think he’s going to have any problem covering ground. He runs well. He can put balls away out there. I think he is serviceable.”

--RHP Juan Nicasio knows better than most what Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has experienced. On March 19, Chapman was hit above the left eye with a line drive off the bat of Salvador Perez of the Royals. Chapman underwent surgery to repair facial fractures and was diagnosed with a mild concussion. Chapman had a titanium plate inserted above his left eye to stabilize the fracture but was fortunate to suffer no eye or brain injury. On Aug. 5, 2011, Nicasio suffered a broken neck and a fractured skill when struck in the right temple with a line drive hit by Ian Desmond of the Nationals. A day later, the Rockies team physician credited the quick work of the Rockies training staff for likely saving Nicasio’s life. “It’s hard whenever I see that, because it reminds me,” Nicasio said. “He doesn’t have the same thing I did, which is good. I just hope he’s going to be OK.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to be tough when they leave, and I have to stay here. I‘m just trying to get better and get back soon.” -- RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation), who is expected to join the rotation in early May but meanwhile will continue his rehab in extended spring training at the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

The Rockies had a healthy spring, save for RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who will begin the season on the disabled list as he recovers from a strained and inflamed right shoulder. He is expected to be ready to return in early May. LHP Boone Logan, who is recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery in October, also will begin the season on the disabled list. RHP Tommy Kahnle moved into Logan’s spot in the bullpen. Kahnle was taken in the Rule 5 draft from the Yankees, so the Rockies must keep him on their 25-man roster all season or offer him back to the Yankees for $25,000 or half the price the Rockies paid the Yankees.

The Rockies begin the season with 40 games scheduled in the first 42 days -- the two scheduled off days are April 10 and 24 -- leading to some thought they might open the year with eight relievers. But they will go with the traditional seven relievers in order to keep an additional infielder on the bench.

ROTATION:

1. LHP Jorge De La Rosa

2. LHP Brett Anderson

3. RHP Tyler Chatwood

4. RHP Juan Nicasio

5. LHP Franklin Morales

Morales topped RHP Jordan Lyles for a spot in the rotation because RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) will begin the season on the disabled list.

With an $11 million salary, De La Rosa is the highest-paid player on the team and is entering the final year of his contract. The left-hander, who turns 33 on April 5, arrived in camp seven pounds lighter, coming off his best season when he went 16-6 with a 3.49 ERA and pitched from mid-June on with a painful bone bruise at the base of his left thumb.

Anderson is the key to the rotation being markedly improved over last year when there were three dependable starters -- Chacin, De La Rosa and Chatwood -- but the fourth and fifth spots were a sinkhole. Indeed, the Rockies, whose starters ranked last in the National League last year with a 4.57 ERA, went 49-32 in games started by Chacin, De La Rosa and Chatwood and 25-56 otherwise.

Nicasio has shown signs this spring of being more consistent and able to pitch six innings, a stumbling block for him last year. The reason is his left knee, which required season-ending surgery in July 2012 and which was not at full strength last season, has healed, enabling Nicasio to fully extend out over his left leg and finish his pitches. In particular, he can get on top of his slider, a pitch he elevated too often in 2013.

Chatwood had a breakthrough season last year, going 8-5 with a 3.15 ERA despite missing August with right elbow inflammation and had a bone chip removed from the elbow in October. Chatwood has a hard sinker and ascended last year due to the development of his slider. He averaged just 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings last year with an average of 3.3, which suggests some good fortune that might not occur this year might have contributed to Chatwood’s 2013 success. He does get an abundance of ground balls and has gotten better at controlling his emotions more and not reacting from pitch to pitch.

LHP Christian Friedrich has recovered from the lower-back stress fracture that cut short his past two seasons. He showed he was healthy in big league camp and will begin the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The two-best prospects in the Rockies system are Jon Gray and Eddie Butler, who have power arms and are 22. Butler is slightly ahead of Gray, understandable since he has completed two professional seasons and Gray, one. Both are scheduled to begin the season at Double-A Tulsa and could be in the Rockies rotation by midseason. They are front-of-the rotation pitchers and along with Friedrich give the Rockies starting-pitching depth that was painfully absent last year when they had to call upon retreads to fill holes.

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

The relievers ranked last in the NL with a 4.23 ERA, and the bullpen was heavily stressed due to the absence of closer Rafael Betancourt, who went on the disabled list three times and whose season ended in late August with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery that will sideline him this year. Veteran Hawkins, 41, who pitched for the Rockies when they made their only World Series appearance in 2007, was signed to be the closer. But Brothers, who filled that role well last year when Betancourt was sidelined, will spell Hawkins at times -- when Hawkins’ workload has been heavy and/or when left-handed hitters loom in the ninth.

Lopez and Belisle are trying to rebound from disappointing seasons that saw them work in lower-leveraged innings as the year went on. By contrast, Ottavino saw his stock rise and went from a multiple-innings middle-man to working the seventh. Bettis has had a tremendous spring and ultimately will become a late-inning reliever. Both he and Martin, whom the Rockies obtained with Morales in a December deal with the Red Sox, are strike-throwers with plus velocity -- Bettis slightly more so than Martin -- but unlike Morales, both can be optioned to the minors. Kahnle, who was taken from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft in December, has had a good camp, showing a live arm as expected but better command than in the past.

LINEUP:

1. CF Drew Stubbs

2. RF Michael Cuddyer

3. LF Carlos Gonzalez

4. SS Troy Tulowitzki

5. 1B Justin Morneau

6. C Wilin Rosario

7. 3B Nolan Arenado

8. 2B DJ LeMahieu

The Rockies could end up with a semi-platoon in center field, where Stubbs starts against left-handed pitchers and some right-handers, but not those who are the most challenging. Left-handed hitters Charlie Blackmon and Corey Dickerson are vying for the center field job, as is the right-handed hitting Barnes. Dickerson has the best bat of this group but is the weakest defender. Stubbs is the best outfielder but strikes out too much and hasn’t hit right-handed pitchers.

The Rockies are searching for a leadoff hitter in the absence of center fielder Dexter Fowler, who was traded to the Astros. When Stubbs starts, he’s unlikely to hit first because of his tendency to strike out and more apt to hit seventh with LeMahieu leading off and Arenado dropping to eighth.

When Morneau plays against left-handed pitchers, and based on his recent history, he won’t faced the more formidable ones, right-handed hitting Rosario will move up and bat fifth with Morneau hitting sixth.

Cuddyer, who led the NL with a .331 average last year, hit fourth or fifth most of last season but will move up to second to give him more at-bats and a power threat closer to the top of the order. Cuddyer, Gonzalez and Tulowitzki are a formidable two-three-four combination. Arenado has had a very good spring, hitting for average and power, and could move up in the lineup and Morneau slide down, unless Morneau shows he can still hit for power. Rosario is not good defensively or working with pitchers but has formidable power and will hit for average. LeMahieu is a steady contact, who has shown little power, a situation that might improve if he learns to turn on certain pitches and not employ his inside-out swing as often.

RESERVES:

C Jordan Pacheco

INF Charlie Culberson

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Charlie Blackmon

The Rockies could use a left-handed batter capable of hitting for power on the bench. Dickerson can fill that role, although asking a young player to pinch-hit capably is asking a lot.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is not expected to return until early May.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could return in early April.