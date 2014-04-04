Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Colorado Rockies finally got their offense going Wednesday after struggling to produce runs the first two games -- both losses to the Marlins.

Six of the first seven hitters the Rockies sent out against Miami starter Henderson Alvarez, who tossed a no-hitter in his final outing of 2013, reached with a hit in a three-run first inning.

Still concerning, however, is how Colorado let its foot off the gas pedal once it took a 6-1 lead in the fourth. The Rockies didn’t score again, and the Marlins nearly rallied for a comeback win before Colorado held on for a 6-5 victory.

Closer LaTroy Hawkins got his first save opportunity of the season, and although he converted it, he needed 36 pitches to get through the ninth, and he almost gave up a walk-off homer to Giancarlo Stanton on a ball that just hooked foul. Manager Walt Weiss didn’t appear concerned postgame, stating that he liked how Hawkins battled.

The rest of the Rockies’ bullpen was solid, as Adam Ottavino, Matt Belisle and Rex Brothers each pitched an inning without giving up a run.

Colorado had the highest team ERA in the National League last season, never a surprise considering the team plays 81 games in the altitude of Coors Field.

Bottom line: The Rockies got away with one to earn their first victory of the season, but cannot afford to ease up offensively as they did Wednesday once they put together a lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 2013: 9-9, 5.14) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 2013: 3-8, 3.74)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez left Wednesday’s game against the Marlins early after experience dizziness. He was taken out as a precautionary measure, and manager Walt Weiss said Gonzalez would be fine. Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a double that was scorched into right-center on a grounder to the right of 2B Derek Dietrich.

--RHP Jordan Lyles was strong through five innings in his first start with the Rockies, but he ran into some trouble in the sixth when he served up an opposite-field, two-run homer to Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton. He ended up with a line of four runs on five hits and five strikeouts in five-plus innings. The Triple-A call-up, acquired in the Dexter Fowler trade, had his two-seamer working when he was effective. Lyles didn’t appear to be running out of gas late. He battled with Stanton, who got the best of him on a solid pitch on the outside corner.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) threw more than 80 pitches in a side session Wednesday, but he was still placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is tentatively scheduled to make a minor league rehab start April 8, then rejoin the Rockies’ rotation April 13.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) joined Triple-A Colorado Springs in New Orleans where he will make appearances Thursday and Friday. He will return to Denver over the weekend, and he could be activated after his elbow is evaluated.

--OF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 as the leadoff hitter Wednesday. Although he didn’t score a run, he drove in one and ignited Colorado’s three-run first inning with a hit off Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez.

--C Jordan Pacheco saw his first action of 2014, catching in place of Wilin Rosario. The Rockies didn’t lose much offense, as Pacheco went 3-for-4 with hits in his first three at-bats. He added a run and an RBI. He got the start because of his familiarity with RHP Jordan Lyles and also because there was a day game coming Thursday that Rockies manager Walt Weiss wants Rosario to start.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins earned his first save of the season Wednesday, but it featured some drama. In a 36-pitch ninth inning, Hawkins saw a potential walk-off home run off the bat of Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton hook foul past the left field foul pole. He ultimately gave up an RBI single to Stanton that cut the lead to one, but he induced 1B Garrett Jones into a harmless popout to end it.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we were saving (the hits). It’s bound to happen with this lineup. We have a bunch of guys that can hit.” -- C Jordan Pacheco, after the Rockies earned their first win of the season Wednesday, beating the Miami Marlins 6-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Gonzalez (dizziness) left the April 2 game as a precaution. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is tentatively scheduled to make a minor league rehab start April 8, then rejoin the Rockies’ rotation April 13.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will continue to throw to hitters during the season’s first week. He could be in line for a return to the Rockies on April 28 or May 3.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will make rehab appearances for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 3 and April 4, and he could be activated during the weekend of April 5-6.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Charlie Blackmon