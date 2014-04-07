Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Improving in interleague play is a goal for the Rockies this season, and they have an early chance to do that with a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox that starts Monday.

Last year, the Rockies went 5-15 in interleague games, including 3-7 at Coors Field. That was a modest improvement from 2012, when they finished 2-13 in interleague play overall, 1-8 at home.

Colorado posted winning interleague records each season from 2009-2011, going 28-17 overall and 15-6 at Coors Field.

The Rockies have limited history with the White Sox, playing them in just three seasons and going 2-7. Colorado was swept in three games by the White Sox at Coors Field in 2005, lost two of three at Chicago in 2008 and lost two of three at Coors Field in 2011.

The Rockies will finish their first homestand of the season with the series against the Chicago. A 5-3 loss Sunday to the Arizona Diamondbacks prevented the Rockies from sweeping the three-game series after Colorado outscored Arizona 21-6 while winning the first two games.

Dominating at Coors Field is an objective of the Rockies and a virtual necessity if the club has any hope of reaching the postseason, given its typical struggles on the road. Indeed, the Rockies began this season losing three of four games at Miami.

The Rockies only once finished with a winning record on the road, when they went 41-40 in 2009. They finished 51-30 at home that year, one of three seasons Colorado reached the postseason. The Rockies also went to the postseason in 1995, a shortened season in which they finished 44-28 at home, and in 2007, when their record at Coors Field was 51-31.

The Rockies had losing records at Coors Field in 2011 and 2012 but took steps last year to rectify that situation by going 45-36 at home.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Felipe Paulino, 0-0, 1.69 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain) will take the next step in his rehab on Monday or Tuesday when he throws a simulated game of roughly three innings and 45 pitches at the Rockies’ spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. Chacin twice threw batting practice, but in the simulated game, he will pitch without a protective screen. He could be activated in late April or early May.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) did a series of fielding drills Sunday, and he will make a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs at Round Rock, Texas, and not be on a pitch limit. Barring a setback, Chatwood will start at San Francisco on Sunday when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Brett Anderson made his second start for the Rockies and his Coors Field debut Sunday. He allowed five runs (three earned) in six innings and lost 5-3 to the Diamondbacks. Two sliders hurt Anderson, one that Arizona LHP Wade Miley hit for a run-scoring single to make it 3-0 in the fourth and another that LF Mark Trumbo belted for a two-run homer in the fifth that gave Arizona a 5-0 cushion. “The pitch that Trumbo hit out was inside,” Anderson said. “It was 2-0, kind of a get-me-over slider to try and get back in the count, and I don’t know if it was the thin air or what, but usually you hook those balls foul, and it stayed pretty true. Two starts, it’s a learning experience. Getting to know a new team, and getting my first start at Coors Field. I’ll go on from here.”

--1B Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to seven games, a career high to start a season. After going 2-for-4 with a double Sunday, Cuddyer is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with two doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBIs. His streak is tied for the longest in the majors to start this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I liked the way I threw the ball. Two pitches changed the outcome of the game. The slider for the home run and the slider to (LHP Wade) Miley for a single. I could compete with the stuff I had. I had some chances and came up a little bit short, and I got outpitched.” -- LHP Brett Anderson, after the Rockies’ 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 8, then rejoin the major league rotation April 13.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will throw a simulated game April 7 or April 8. He could be in line for a return to the Rockies in late April or early May.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 3, and he is due to pitch for the same team April 4. He could be activated during the weekend of April 5-6.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Wilton Lopez

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Charlie Blackmon