Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- A seemingly innocent incident will cost Colorado Rockies left-hander Brett Anderson at least a month and cause him to undergo surgery.

To speed up the healing process, Anderson will have an operation Thursday to have a pin inserted into his fractured left index finger.

Anderson suffered the injury Saturday night while batting against the Giants in San Francisco. The fracture apparently occurred when Anderson grounded out to short on a ball hit off the end of the bat.

His rehab is expected to take at least four weeks and possibly as long as six weeks.

Anderson, 26, was 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA through three starts this season. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, and the Rockies called up outfielder Corey Dickerson from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take his roster spot. Dickerson popped out as a pinch hitter Monday night in Colorado’s 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies will go with Franklin Morales in Anderson’s rotation slot. Morales, 28, is 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in three games (two starts) this season, and he was recently demoted to the bullpen.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 1-0, 3.75 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Corey Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday to replace injured LHP Brett Anderson (broken finger) on the Rockies’ 25-man roster. The addition of Dickerson gives the Rockies six outfielders.

--RF Michael Cuddyer departed Monday night’s game in San Diego with a right elbow contusion after crashing hard into the right field wall at Petco Park in an unsuccessful attempt to catch CF Alexi Amarista’s triple. Cuddyer awkwardly stumbled backward into the fence, which is an electronic message board. Cuddyer said he suffered the contusion when his elbow hit a drainage pipe at the base of the wall.

--C Wilin Rosario’s two-run homer Monday night was his eighth against the Padres. He is 31-for-101 (.307) lifetime against the Padres with 31 RBIs in 28 games. His homer was also his second in as many days, marking the ninth time in his career that he homered in consecutive games.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went hitless in his last three at-bats Monday night to drop his average to .478. Hits in his first two at-bats had raised his batting average to .512 (22-for-43).

--LHP Brett Anderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 13, with a fracture in his left index finger. He will have a pin placed in the finger Thursday, and he will miss at least four to six weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This loss is all on me. The best thing for me is to get back out there as soon as I can.” -- LHP Rex Brothers, after walking the bases full and allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to score in the eighth inning Monday. The San Diego Padres pulled out a 5-4 win over the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (right elbow contusion) left the April 13 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a 50-pitch simulated game during the week of April 6-13. The goal is to have Chacin throw a 90-pitch rehab start in the minors before he makes his season debut for the Rockies, which is tentatively slated for sometime in May.

