Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon did not start Tuesday.

Maybe he needed a break from running the bases.

With hits in each of his first two at-bats Monday night, Blackmon temporarily pushed his batting average to the plus side of .500. When he went hitless in his last three at-bats of the game, the 2-for-5 night actually lowered Blackmon’s average from .487 to .478 (22-for-46).

He entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch hitter and would up going 0-for-1 with a walk in the Rockies’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Blackmon, 27, owns the second-highest batting average in the major leagues, .468. He has five doubles, a triple, a homer and two walks giving him a .490 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.

Since the All-Star break last season, Blackmon has a .347 average (87-for-251) with 21 doubles, two triples and six homers. The batting average is the highest in the National League since the middle of last season and second only to the .352 mark of his teammate, first baseman/outfielder Michael Cuddyer.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-2, 9.69 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-1, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with a rocky outing for Class A Modesto. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Chacin is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

--C Wilin Rosario, who had the game-winning hit Tuesday night, is 34-for-105 (.324) lifetime against the Padres with eight homers and 32 RBIs in just 29 games. He hit a two-run homer in Monday night’s series opener, then knocked in the decisive run with an infield single in the fifth inning Tuesday.

--RHP Juan Nicasio, who threw six innings of two-run ball for the win Tuesday, is 3-0 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.89 ERA in six career starts. San Diego hitters have a .234 average (32-for-137) against Nicasio.

--1B/RF Michael Cuddyer started Tuesday night after coming out of Monday night’s series opener with a contusion to his right elbow. He suffered the injury when his elbow hit a drainage pipe at the base of the wall in right. Cuddyer went 2-for-4 Tuesday with a steal, and he scored the decisive run in the fifth inning.

--RHP Adam Ottavino, who retired both Padres he faced Tuesday, has yet to allow a run in nine appearances this season. Ottavino has allowed only three hits and no walks against 12 strikeouts in eight innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nicasio settled in and found his location with his fastball and gained some confidence with his fastball and slider.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after Rockies RHP Juan Nicasio held the Padres to two runs in six innings Tuesday during Colorado’s 3-2 win.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF/1B Michael Cuddyer (right elbow contusion) left the April 13 game. He was back in the lineup April 14.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on April 15, and he is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes