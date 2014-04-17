Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss is not ready to call Jordan Pacheco the regular catcher for left-handed starter Jorge De La Rosa.

In reality, though, the pairing appears to be set.

Pacheco caught De La Rosa on Wednesday night in San Diego, meaning he has caught all three of De La Rosa’s starts since the pitcher and regular Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario had several incidents during De La Rosa’s rocky outing in the season opener in Miami.

Weiss stuck with the De La Rosa-Pacheco pairing Wednesday even though Rosario has a .330 career average against the Padres with eight homers and 32 RBIs in just 29 games. Pacheco went 0-for-3 Wednesday in Colorado’s 4-2 loss to San Diego. He struck out twice and grounded into a bases-loaded double play in the sixth when the Rockies trailed 3-1.

De La Rosa, however, turned in his best outing of the season Wednesday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings. He entered the game with a 9.69 ERA, having allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 12 hits and seven walks in 13 innings.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 1-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, despite Wednesday’s loss, is 3-2 lifetime in eight starts at Petco Park with a 2.63 ERA in 37 2/3 innings. The Padres are hitting only .213 (29-for-136) against De La Rosa in San Diego. “He always pitches well against us,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

--1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and a sacrifice fly Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Padres. Morneau is 4-for-8 in the series.

--CF Charlie Blackmon is 1-for-9 since he collected hits in his first two at-bats of the series Monday, which temporarily moved his batting average to .512 (22-for-43). His average is down to .442.

--3B Nolan Arenado made two great plays Wednesday night to deny the Padres at least another run. In the third, he went to his left to stop an Everth Cabrera drive and turn it into a double play. In the fifth, with Padres on first and second and two out, he made a diving stop at the foul line of a Xavier Nady drive headed for the corner and threw Nady out at first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got a real hard sinker, and it came into play against Pacheco. You don’t get many opportunities against a guy like that.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Padres RHP Andrew Cashner, who got Colorado C Jordan Pacheco to ground into an inning-ending double play in the sixth inning Wednesday with the bases loaded. San Diego went on to beat Colorado 4-2.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on April 15, and he is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes