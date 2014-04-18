Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- There is a name for what happened to the Rockies in their four-game road series against the Padres.

“Petcoed.”

Even with the fences moved in last season, Petco Park in San Diego remains one of the toughest hitting parks in the major leagues -- particularly early in the season with the marine layer.

If you doubt that, ask any Padres.

The Rockies came to San Diego with a major league-leading .299 batting average. They also led the major league in hits.

They were still averaging over 10 hits a game until Thursday, when they got only four hits against Padres right-handed starter Ian Kennedy and two relievers in a 3-1 win.

In four games in San Diego, the Rockies hit .246 (33-for-134).

The exception was first baseman Justin Morneau, who was 5-for-12 in the series with a double, a homer and drove in four of the 12 runs Colorado scored over four games.

It was Morneau’s double over the glove of Padres right fielder Chris Denorfia Thursday that tied the game and ignited the Rockies’ game-winning, three-run rally in the seventh.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jonathan Pettibone, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Tyler Chatwood, 0-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--Retired 1B Todd Helton was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night. Helton played his entire 17-year career with the Rockies through the end of last season and leads the franchise in such offensive categories as hits (2,519), home runs (369), doubles (592), total bases (4,292), walks (1,335), runs scored (1,401) and games played (2,247).

--RF Michael Cuddyer came out of Thursday’s game midway through the seventh inning with a cramp in his hamstring. It was a tough trip to Petco Park for Cuddyer, who suffered a contusion to his right elbow in Monday night’s opener when he landed on a drainage pipe in right after crashing into the electronic message board. Cuddyer said he might miss a game or two with the hamstring.

--CF Charlie Blackmon got hits in his first two at-bats of the four-game series in San Diego to push his season batting average to .512 (22-for-43). But Blackmon was 1-for-13 after that to drop to .411.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez took Thursday off because he was 2-for-29 lifetime against Padres starter Ian Kennedy with 13 strikeouts. It’s been all downhill for Gonzalez since he homered in his first at-bat ever against the Padres right-hander. The player who took Gonzalez’s place on Thursday, Corey Dickerson, doubled to lead off the seventh and scored the first of three Colorado runs in the inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Padres’ Ian) Kennedy didn’t miss a spot for the first five innings. For us to take advantage of a small opening was huge.” -- OF Michael Cuddyer, after Kennedy retired the first 12 Rockies he faced before eventually allowing three runs in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 3-1 win over San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning. Cuddyer said he might miss a game or two with the hamstring.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on April 15, and he is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes

