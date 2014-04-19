Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies cleanup hitter Troy Tulowitzki drew a 14-pitch walk in the first inning Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the most pitches he has seen in an at-bat in his career and the most by a Rockies player since Todd Helton ended a 15-pitch at-bat with a double on Aug. 20, 2011, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tulowitzki fouled off nine pitches against Jonathan Pettibone, including eight in succession with the count 3-2. Justin Morneau followed with a two-run double, and the Rockies added two more runs in the inning.

Tulowitzki finished 3-for-3 with a double, a three-run homer and five RBIs, all with two out. He hit his homer in the second, hit a sharp grounder inside first base for a run-scoring double in the fourth and singled home a run in the sixth. It was his fifth career game with five or more RBIs.

Tulowitzki has more walks (11) than strikeouts (7) in 63 plate appearances this season. He is not a high-strikeout player -- 85 strikeouts and 57 walks in 512 plate appearances last year -- particularly for a power hitter. But Tulowitzki has a goal of reducing his strikeouts this season. He is starting his eighth full season with the Rockies and is 29. More experience and longevity have made Tulowitzki a more confident hitter.

“It’s come with maturity,” he said, “I don’t feel the game is too big for me. When I was young, I was out of control at times, trying to do so many things. I feel like I am very under control right now. I know myself as a hitter.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (Kyle Kendrick, 0-1, 3.50) at Rockies (Jordan Lyles, 2-0, 4.32)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood made his second start of the season, after missing his first two due to a left hamstring strain. He held the Phillies hitless for 4 2/3 innings and allowed two singles and one unearned runs in seven innings as the Rockies won 12-1. He got 14 outs on ground balls and six strikeouts and one fly-ball out -- Chase Utley’s fly to left field in the first inning. In 21 games, 17 starts, at Coors Field, Chatwood is 10-4 with a 3.70 ERA (99 2/3 innings, 41 earned runs).

--RF Michael Cuddyer didn’t play. He left Thursday’s game at San Diego in the seventh inning with a left hamstring cramp. “It’s still day-to-day. It’s a little sore today,” manager Walt Weiss said, “which is why he’ll get treatment all day.” Weiss said he was hopeful Cuddyer won’t end up on the disabled list. “You never know about these things,” Weiss said, “but I feel pretty good he won’t have to go on the DL.”

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (left shoulder strain) could throw up to 65 pitches Saturday for high Class A Modesto in his second rehab start. Chacin will then return to Denver to be re-evaluated and throw a bullpen session. He is scheduled to make his third rehab start on Wednesday or Thursday, trainer Keith Dugger said. Triple-A Colorado Springs is off Wednesday but at home Thursday against Iowa, raising the possibility Chacin will start for Colorado Springs. After that start, it will be determined whether he’s ready to return to the Rockies rotation or make one or, if needed, two more starts on a rehab assignment that can last 30 days for a pitcher.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-5 with a run-scoring single in the first that extended his hitting streak to nine games, one short of career-high set from Aug. 2-13, 2013. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .317 (13-for-35) with four doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just keep on fouling away pitches and you try to get one you like. I ended up drawing a walk out of it. But I think more than anything that at-bat set up my day.” -- Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki on drawing a 14-pitch on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on April 15, and he is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes