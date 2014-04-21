Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- A decision is looming on right fielder Michael Cuddyer, who didn’t play for the third straight game Sunday. He left Thursday’s game at San Diego with cramping in his left hamstring, an injury that occurred as he ran to first base.

The Rockies must decide whether Cuddyer needs to go on the 15-day disabled list and be replaced by a healthy player or whether he can return in the next few days and avoid the disabled list.

If the Rockies put Cuddyer on the 15-day disabled list, the move could be made retroactive to Friday and he would be eligible to return May 3.

“It’s slow, but I‘m still out there and I‘m still trying to push through it,” Cuddyer said of his recovery. “It feels okay. Not great, but not terrible either.”

Before Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Cuddyer did some running. Manager Walt Weiss said Cuddyer is improving but “his status is about the same as it’s been the last couple days. We’ll get to a point here pretty soon we’ll make a decision whether he’s improving enough to be ready to play shortly.”

Asked when that point would be to make that decision, Weiss repeated what he had said prior to Sunday. Namely that a decision would be made in three, four days. The three-day mark was reached Sunday when the Rockies concluded their series with the Phillies. The Rockies complete their homestand with a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants that begins Monday.

Weiss said, “At some point early in this next series or as this series against the Giants gets started. We’ll have to make a decision at some point.”

Cuddyer said, “In the National League especially, you can’t afford to keep a lame duck out on the bench for very long. I‘m sure the next day or so is going to be a deciding factor.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-0, 5.40 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-3, 7.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez left the game with tendinitis after running out an inning-ending grounder in the sixth and was listed day-to-day. He chopped a ball to 3B Freddy Galvis, whose throw beat Gonzalez on a close play. Gonzalez said, “I feel alright. It’s just left knee tendinitis. I’ve been dealing with that for a while. Just made a bad hop running down the line. Just one bad step, and it kind of flared up a little bit. After a while it gets better, so I‘m planning on playing tomorrow.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 7-for-9 in the series with three doubles, one homer, six RBIs and four runs scored. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two walks Sunday, reaching base five safely five times for the 11th time in his career. Only Todd Helton (30) and Larry Walker (19) have more such games in Rockies history. In 28 career games against Philadelphia, Tulowitzki is batting .337 (33-for-98). He has hit safely in his past eight games against the Phillies, going 14-for-26 with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs.

--3B Nolan Arenado was 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Arenado hit safely in 10 consecutive games last year as a rookie from Aug. 2-13, 2013. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .372 (16-for-43) with four doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.

--1B Justin Morneau had five RBIs, giving him nine career games with at least five RBIs. He has at least one RBI in each of his past five games, his first streak of five or more games with an RBI since May 22-26, 2009. Morneau hit a two-run homer in the seventh, giving him homers in back-to-back games for the first time since April 16-18, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was going hard at it, thinking maybe it was a play I could make a dive on. At the last second, I realized I probably wouldn’t make it. So I tried to block it up, and it got through my arm.” -- OF Brandon Barnes, talking about charging Ryan Howard’s ball in the seventh inning that skipped by him for what was ruled an error. The Phillies scored three runs to go ahead 8-6 en route to a 10-9 win.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18-20. He is day-to-day. The Rockies must decide whether Cuddyer needs to go on the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on April 15, and he is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes

====