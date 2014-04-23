Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Franklin Morales prefers to start rather than relieve for the Colorado Rockies. If he’s in the bullpen, he gives them a third left-handed reliever.

Jhoulys Chacin (left shoulder strain) will make his third rehab start Thursday. He’s likely to have a fourth but could return to the Rockies rotation on May 4. His return will necessitate a roster move.

Morales, who is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA this season in five games, four starts, has no minor league options remaining but could be moved back to the bullpen for the second time this season.

Jordan Lyles, who is 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four starts, does have a minor league option but has done fine in a rotation that includes Tyler Chatwood, Jorge De La Rosa and Juan Nicasio in addition to Morales.

He made his second straight strong start Tuesday as the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1. Morales tied his career-high with seven innings, allowing Hunter Pence’s homer in the fifth. Morales pitched seven scoreless innings at Seattle on June 28, 2012, for the Boston Red Sox.

Morales struck out seven San Francisco hitters, tying his season-high. He is the fourth Rockies starter to throw at least seven innings with one or fewer runs allowed at Coors Field this season. Rockies starters accomplished that feat just five times at Coors Field in 2013 and just once in 2012.

In his previous start before Tuesday, Morales faced the Padres at San Diego on Thursday and allowed four hits and one run in six innings while winning 3-1. Morales historically has been wild to his arm side -- up and away to a right-handed hitter -- but has largely rid himself of that flaw.

“It’s just finishing his pitches,” Rockies pitching coach Jim Wright said. “He’s been working all week on driving that ball down. Flat back, good finish, good extension because he’s got glove side (command) down pretty good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (Matt Cain, 0-3, 2.88 ERA) at Rockies (Tyler Chatwood, 1-0, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tommy Kahnle tied a franchise record with five strikeouts in two innings Monday. It was the sixth time that had been done and first since Adam Ottavino on June 28, 2012, against Washington. Other Rockies pitchers with five strikeouts in two innings were Bruce Ruffin on Sept. 29, 1993, at San Francisco, Curtis Leskanic on Aug. 28, 1995, at Pittsburgh and Brian Fuentes on Sept. 21, 2002, against Arizona and June 15, 2005, at Cleveland.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his third homer of the season to put the Rockies ahead 1-0. It was 15th career homer against the Giants, but only seven of them have come at Coors Field. His 15 homers are Tulowitzki’s second-most against any team. He has hit 20 against Arizona. And his 15 homers against San Francisco are tied for second most among active players. Adrian Gonzalez has hit 16 homers and Albert Pujols has hit 15 against the Giants. Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .556 (15-for-27) at home this season.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 and hit what proved to be the game-winning home run in the fifth and extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. It was Arenado’s fourth homer of the season and third of his career against the Giants. It is the fourth time in his career that Arenado homered in back-to-back games and first since July 29-30, 2013. During his current hitting streak, Arenado is hitting .365 (19-for-52) with four doubles, two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored and has raised his average to .299. Asked about the change in Arenado from his rookie 2013 season, manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s just more under control. It’s not anything more than that. Nolan’s always had the ability to hit. Last year at times his at-bats got real fast and at times youthful, which is understandable. He’s only 22 years old (last year). He’s just got his legs underneath him. When he’s got a base to hit with, he gets himself in good position to swing the bat.”

--LF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with an infield single and failed to hit the ball to the outfield. Gonzalez, who is hitting .266, has gone 5-for-39 (.128) in his past 10 games. Matt Cain is starting Wednesday for the Giants. In his career against Cain, Gonzalez is 4-for-44 with 17 strikeouts, making him a good candidate to be on the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My two-seamer is perfect today. And I set it up to throw my cutter and my curveball.” -- Colorado LHP Franklin Morales, after a 2-1 win over San Francisco on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18-20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He will have a pin surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches on Thursday for Triple-A Colorado Springs against Iowa when he makes his third rehab start. After Chacin starts for Colorado Springs, the Rockies will decide whether to activate him or give him one more rehab start. If they decide the latter, he would make that rehab start April 29 for Triple-A Colorado Springs at Memphis and be on schedule to make his 2014 debut for the Rockies on May 4 against the New York Mets.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

============