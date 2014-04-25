Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Chad Bettis is a work in progress in the Rockies bullpen -- another way he has been inconsistent and can have disastrous outings like Wednesday.

He took the mound in the 11th against the Giants and ended up giving up a grand slam to Hector Sanchez on a 10-pitch at-bat. In all, Bettis threw 34 pitches in the inning, just 19 strikes. Sanchez’s homer put the Giants ahead 12-8, and they won 12-10.

Bettis is 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He has allowed 13 hits and 10 runs, two earned, in 11 1/3 innings, with three walks, one intentional and seven strikeouts.

Bettis started and closed at Texas Tech before the Rockies took him in the second round of the 2010 draft. He reached the majors as a starter last year in August, earning a promotion from Double-A Tulsa, but after eight starts, the Rockies moved him to the bullpen.

They see him as a power arm capable of pitching in the late innings. Bettis has thrown 94-95 mph and possesses an outstanding changeup and a slider. He was 90-91 mph on Wednesday.

He gave up three runs and four hits in his first appearance this season on March 31 at Miami. And he gave up one run on two other occasions. Bettis entered Wednesday’s game having made six straight scoreless appearances totaling 7 1/3 innings.

The Rockies obviously hope Bettis, who turns 25 on Saturday, will rebound from Wednesday’s disastrous outing. And maybe he will. But his drop in velocity bears watching. Also, the Rockies are likely looking at having to make a pitching move soon.

Franklin Morales has done very well as a starter, as has Jordan Lyles. Morales does not have minor league options remaining. Lyle does. But Morales could be moved back to the bullpen to make room on the roster for Chacin. Lyles could be sent back to the minors, but so could Bettis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 3-0, 3.04 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 0-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup because of his history against Giants starter Matt Cain and his current slump. Gonzalez entered Wednesday with six hits in his past 39 at-bats. Lifetime against Cain, Gonzalez is 4-for-44 with 17 strikeouts. With Cain out of the game, Gonzalez pinch hit in the 10th against LHP Javy Lopez and flied out.

--3B Nolan Arenado extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games with a run-scoring double in the seventh that tied the game at 7. It was his first career game-tying RBI in the seventh inning or later. During his streak, Arenado, who went 1-for-6, is hitting .345 (20-for-58) with five doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood allowed seven runs and five hits in six innings. Three of the hits were home runs, the most he has ever allowed in a game. Chatwood had given up one homer in 13 innings in his first two starts of the season. And last year, Chatwood, whose best pitch is a sinker, gave up five homers in 111 1/3 innings. Two of the three homers Chatwood allowed Wednesday were to Michael Morse, the first player ever to record a multi-homer game against Chatwood.

--OF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. He became the first Rockies player this season to homer in three consecutive games. Blackwood also scored four runs April 4 against Arizona. He is just the fifth player in franchise history to score four or more runs twice in a season. The others are Troy Tulowitzki (2010), Todd Helton (2000), Larry Walker (1996 and 1999) and Andres Galarraga (1995).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I put myself in a bad spot and I got hurt for it.” -- RHP Chad Bettis, who threw just 19 of 34 pitches for strikes in the 11th inning and ended up giving up a grand slam to Giants C Hector Sanchez on a 10-pitch at-bat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He’s scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches on April 24 for Triple-A Colorado Springs against Iowa when he makes his third rehab start. He could go into the rotation following that outing, but it’s more likely he will pitch again for Colorado Springs April 29 at Memphis, which would put him on course to return to the Rockies rotation May 3.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18-20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes