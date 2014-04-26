Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- All that hard work and a healthy body are paying dividends for Colorado Rockies leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon.

“He’s put in a lot of time trying to get better,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Friday before the opening game of a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He’s a very athletic guy. He’s had to deal with injuries the last few years. I think people are seeing how well he runs when he’s healthy. And he just puts in a lot of time. He watches a lot of video and he’s always looking for ways to beat you. And it’s paying off.”

Blackmon entered Friday’s opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers leading the majors with a .410 batting average. He went 1-for-5, driving in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning. Blackmon has hit in six straight.

Weiss said the left-handed hitting Blackmon also has enhanced his value by learning to hit southpaws.

“He hits lefties well,” Weiss said. “He swings the bat very well against left-handers.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 2-0, 4.30 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 0-2, 5.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Bettis was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was 0-1 with 7.15 ERA for the Rockies. He was replaced by RHP Chris Martin, who was called up from Colorado Springs.

--RHP Chris Martin was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA when he was with the Rockies earlier this season. He replaced RHP Chad Bettis, who was sent down to Colorado Springs.

--RF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single in the 11th inning. Blackmon, who went 1-for-5, entered the game leading the majors in hitting at .410.

--RHP Jordan Lyles worked seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk. One of those hits was a solo home run to Dodger right fielder Yasiel Puig in the first inning. “I felt like he wasn’t going to swing early and I didn’t want to cut the plate too much,” Lyles said. “He’s a strong guy. He took it to the opposite field pretty far. But things kind of evened out.”

--3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the 11th inning Friday. Arenado, who went 1-for-5 in the win over the Dodgers, was hitting .364 with two home runs, five doubles and seven RBIs in the previous 14 contests.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki tagged RHP Josh Beckett with a solo home run in the second inning Friday. Tulowitzki, who entered the game second in batting in the National League behind RF Charlie Blackmon, is hitting .380.

--OF Corey Dickerson hit his second home run, a solo shot off RHP Josh Beckett in the second inning Friday. Dickerson was 1-for-4 in the victory over the Dodgers. He is batting .304.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to win extra-inning games on the road, so that’s a big one.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss after the Rockies beat the Dodgers 5-4 in 11 innings on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 80 pitches over 4 2/3 innings and gave up the first four runs -- two of which were unearned -- on April 24 for Triple-A Colorado Springs against Iowa when he makes his third rehab start. He could go into the rotation following that outing, but it’s more likely he will pitch again for Colorado Springs April 29 at Memphis, which would put him on course to return to the Rockies rotation May 3.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18-20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

