Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday was another hitless day for Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, who went 1-for-14 in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

That is just a continuation of a slump for the Rockies slugger, who was hitting .375 just over two weeks ago. In his past 14 games, though, Gonzalez is just 7-for-54 (.130) with 10 strikeouts but just one extra-base hit (a double against the Phillies a week ago) and two RBIs.

“I know I‘m not doing what everybody expected, but that’s going to change,” said Gonzalez, whose average has dropped to .234 through Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. “A lot of players are hitting under .200 or at .205 right now, but that doesn’t mean that’s where they’ll end up.”

Gonzalez has been dealing with tendinitis in his left knee and admitted he has “my good days and my bad days” with it, but would not use it as an explanation for his slump.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss quickly dismissed the idea that he should be concerned about Gonzalez.

“He’ll get hot here soon and he’ll be almost impossible to get out,” Weiss said. “That’s how it works.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies LHP Franklin Morales (2-1, 3.86 ERA) at Diamondbacks LHP Wade Miley (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the second inning Sunday. That is the longest active streak in the majors. In addition, Arenado had two defensive gems in the three-game series, including one Sunday when he robbed Los Angeles OF Scott Van Slyke of extra bases. Arenado is batting .348 (24-for-69) during his career-best run.

--1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the sixth inning. Morneau, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, is hitting .400 (18-for-45) with four home runs, six doubles, seven runs and 16 RBIs during the streak.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (2-3) limited the Dodgers to a run on four hits in seven innings in Sunday’s 6-1 victory by the Rockies. De La Rosa, who retired 10 in a row and 14 of the last 16 batters he faced, struck out three and walked two on 102 pitches (60 strikes).

--OF Brandon Barnes tied a season-high with three hits in Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Dodgers. Barnes has hit safely in the past seven games, batting .545 (12-for-22) during that span.

--2B Josh Rutledge hit a three-run homer off Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to break the game open on Sunday. It was Rutledge’s first home run of the season. It also was his first RBI since April 9.

--C Wilin Rosario was not in the lineup Sunday due to a sore left hand that has been bothering him for some time. Rosario is day-to-day but Rockies manager Walt Weiss pinch-hit for him Saturday as well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(He‘s) pitching like he did a year ago (when) I thought he was one of the better pitchers in the National League. Last couple of times there were some good signs. Today, that was the De La Rosa we watched all year last year.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, talking about LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who limited the Dodgers to a run on four hits in seven innings in Sunday’s 6-1 victory.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (sore left hand) left the April 26 game. He was not in the startling lineup April 27. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 80 pitches over 4 2/3 innings and gave up the first four runs -- two of which were unearned -- on April 24 for Triple-A Colorado Springs against Iowa when he makes his third rehab start. He could go into the rotation following that outing, but it’s more likely he will pitch again for Colorado Springs April 29 at Memphis, which would put him on course to return to the Rockies rotation May 3.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18-20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

