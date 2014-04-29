Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado celebrated his first anniversary in the major leagues Monday by extending his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest in the majors this season.

Arenado is hitting .306 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs this season after hitting .267 with 29 doubles in 2013, when he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 28. That promotion also came when Colorado was in Arizona.

Arenado also won the National League Gold Glove last season, and his defense is what sets him apart, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

“I‘m careful to make comments as strong as this one, but he’s the best I’ve ever seen at third base,” said Weiss, who had a 14-year major league career as a shortstop. “He changes a lot of games with his defense. I have never seen anybody like him. I am careful not to overstate things. He’s an amazing third baseman.”

Arenado’s range to both sides and his strong arm make him special, said Weiss, who played alongside Vinny Castilla in Colorado, Carney Lansford in Oakland and Chipper Jones in Atlanta.

“His ability to range left and right and finish plays ... is unlike anybody else I’ve ever seen. Ranging far left and far right, or straight up on a charge play. Guys may catch the ball, but to get the out, that’s another level, and that’s what he does. He’s got tremendous hands. He’s got great feet. He’s special.”

Arenado, who turned 23 on April 16, has 36 doubles in his first 160 games in the majors.

“The offense is coming. He has always hit. He’s going to hit here. He’s a talented kid,” said Weiss, whose team beat Arizona 8-5 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Tyler Chatwood, 1-0, 4.26 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 1-1, 5.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki has 15 hits in his last 35 at-bats after getting two doubles, a home run and three RBIs Monday. He hit third in the lineup for the third time this season, swapping spots in the batting order with skidding LF Carlos Gonzalez. “This game is way too hard to feel anything coming,” Tulowitzki said about his current run. “You are just battling every day trying to get better. You never feel hot streaks. Every day is a new day.” Tulowitzki had a two-run double in the third inning and broke a tie at 4 with a leadoff homer in the sixth. Of the change in the batting order, he added, “If you were to ask Cargo, too, it doesn’t make a difference to either of us, as long as we are in there helping our team win.”

--LHP Franklin Morales gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings in his fifth start of the season, earning the win because of the Rockies’ strong offensive showing. “Frankie didn’t have his best command, but he put us in position to win,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Morales is 3-1 with a 4.55 ERA as a starter. He entered the rotation when RHP Jhoulys Chacin was delayed out of spring training because of shoulder soreness.

--3B Nolan Arenado was 2-for-4 with a single and a double, and his double to right-center field in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to a major league-high 18 games. “The offense is coming. He has always hit. He’s going to hit here. He’s a talented kid,” said Colorado manager Walt Weiss, who also called Arenado the best third baseman he has ever seen. Arenado is hitting .356 with six doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and 11 runs during the streak.

--1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Colorado a 7-4 lead. An offseason free-agent signing to take 1B Todd Helton’s place, Morneau leads the Rockies with 21 RBIs.

--C Wilin Rosario (left hand) was awaiting the results of an MRI to determined the extent of the damage suffered during a swing last week. “They think it’s a bruise only, maybe,” Rosario said after the game. “I have a decent feeling that he is going to be OK and be able to avoid the DL,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. The Rockies at one point feared a hamate bone injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m careful to make comments as strong as this one, but he’s the best I’ve ever seen at third base. I have never seen anybody like him.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, who spent 14 years as a major league shortstop, of 3B Nolan Arenado.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (sore left hand) left the April 26 game. He was not in the startling lineup April 27. He is day-to-day. As of April 28, he was awaiting the results of an MRI to determined the extent of the damage suffered during a swing last week. “They think it’s a bruise only, maybe,” Rosario said.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 80 pitches over 4 2/3 innings and gave up the first four runs -- two of which were unearned -- on April 24 for Triple-A Colorado Springs against Iowa when he makes his third rehab start. He could go into the rotation following that outing, but it’s more likely he will pitch again for Colorado Springs April 29 at Memphis, which would put him on course to return to the Rockies rotation May 3.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring cramp) came out of the April 17 game midway through the seventh inning and was held out April 18-20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

=