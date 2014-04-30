Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau may have surprised some with his fast start after changing leagues this winter, but Rockies manager Walt Weiss is not among them.

“He’s been outstanding in every aspect,” Weiss said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great pro. We felt like there was still a lot of production left with Justin, and he’s showing that. He’s been everything we could have hoped for and then some.”

Morneau was 2-for-4 with a tripled and an RBI in Colorado’s 5-4 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Morneau is hitting .412 with six doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs during the streak. He is tied with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the team lead with 22 RBIs.

Morneau, the American League MVP in 2006, missed portions of 2011 and 2012 dealing with a concussion and its aftermath, but the Rockies felt those issues were behind him after a strong 2013 season in which he played 152 games and hit 17 homers, nine in August.

”It was a big hurdle for him to clear mentally after missing a lot of time,“ Weiss said of the 2013 season. ”He was productive late in the season, so we felt there was a lot of impact left in the bat. This guy’s a pro. He is cut from the same mold as Cuddyer (Colorado right fielder Michael, who played with Morneau in Minnesota from 2003-11). “He’s been phenomenal.”

Morneau has committed only 19 errors in his previous seasons, and Weiss said the Rockies noticed his defensive efficiency early in spring training.

“We noticed right away how accurate he is with his throws,” Weiss said. “‘Tulo’ (shortstop Troy Tulowitzki) mentioned this, too. He said every throw hit him in the chest. Justin is a really good player who puts in a lot of work. He is a very intelligent player who has a high baseball IQ. That’s how you get to be MVP, I guess.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 3-0, 2.93 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood held Arizona to four runs in five innings, but his performance was clouded by tightness in his right elbow that caused him to leave the game three batters into the sixth inning. Chatwood missed three weeks with elbow inflammation last August. “We’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said after Tuesday’s game. “I think tomorrow will tell us a lot, how he shows up and how he feels.”

--CF Drew Stubbs’ game-winning home run in the ninth inning Tuesday was his first home run of the season, and it came in his 43rd at-bat. He averaged 15 homers a year as a regular center fielder the last four years, but he is not starting in Colorado’s deep outfield this season. Stubbs also ran down a deep fly ball for the final out with the tying and go-ahead runs on base. “I‘m not used to it, and I don’t think anybody ever gets fully used to it,” Stubbs said of his new role. He averaged 508 at-bats for Cincinnati and Cleveland since 2010.

--1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI triple in the fourth inning, when the Rockies scored their first two runs off Arizona rookie RHP Mike Bolsinger. Morneau is hitting .412 with six doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs during the streak. He is tied with SS Troy Tulowitzki for the team lead with 22 RBIs.

--3B Nolan Arenado had two singles and an RBI while extending his hitting to 19 games, the longest in the major leagues this season. “I‘m just trying to hit the ball hard,” Arenado said. “Thank God my team has been swinging the bat well and getting me in position to have a chance to put the ball in play and do something.”

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin gave up one run and four hits in six innings Tuesday during a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Chacin, sidelined all season due to shoulder soreness that began in spring training, struck out four and walked four in his fourth rehab start. If Chacin comes out of the start OK, he could be close to joining the Rockies’ rotation. He was 14-10 with a 3.47 ERA in 13 starts for Colorado last season.

--C Wilin Rosario had an MRI exam on his sore left hand, and it showed no structural damage, manager Walt Weiss said. Rosario is day-to-day. He has not taken batting practice since suffering the injury but is available in a pinch, according to Weiss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all know about Drew’s talent. He’s in a tough spot with guys playing good in front of him. He got an opportunity tonight and won a ballgame for us.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, on CF Drew Stubbs, who hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning and tracked down a fly ball in deep center field with two runners on for the final out in a 5-4 victory over Arizona on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow tightness) left his April 29 start due to the ailment. The Rockies listed him as day-to-day.

--C Wilin Rosario (sore left hand) left the April 26 game, and he did not play April 27-28. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, and Rosario is day-to-day.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made two rehab starts for Class A Modesto in mid-April, then started for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 24 and April 29. He is on course to return to the major league rotation May 4.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17, and he is out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes